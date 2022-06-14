Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg board approves Mike Gaffey as Wildcats head coach

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Mike Gaffey as the high school’s head boys basketball coach at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The 8-0 vote — with one member absent — approved the former Bishop McDevitt coach for the 2022-23 basketball season with a stipend set at $8,272.

Gaffey, who had also coached at Palmyra and Annville-Cleona, led McDevitt to a pair of District 3 Class 4A titles, four trips to the PIAA quarterfinals and one state semifinal berth. He also coached six seasons at Penn State Harrisburg from 2008 to 2013, steering the Nittany Lions to back-to-back conference crowns.

“Extremely excited to get to work with the Mechanicsburg Wildcats!” Gaffey wrote in a Tweet Sunday. “Thank you to McDevitt for a great 8 last years. Let’s get to work! #wildcatpride @MBURGBASKETBALL”

Gaffey replaces interim head coach Kevin Rutherford, who guided the Wildcats for one season. Rutherford, hired as Mechanicsburg’s interim coach in October 2021, took over for now-associate athletic director Bob Strickler, who stepped down after 17 seasons. Rutherford guided the Wildcats to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs and an overall 11-13 record and reapplied for the position following the season. The school board voted 7-1 against his appointment at a May 10 school board meeting.

“Through this spring, we led a search for a head coach replacement,” Mechanicsburg superintendent Mark Leidy said in a statement. “During the interview and selection process, Mr. Rutherford was identified as a final candidate. As a final step in the hiring process, and as is the case with all employment decisions, the school board reviews and considers approval of all candidates for employment. In considering the final candidate for approval, the school board did not appoint Mr. Rutherford, as it was ultimately determined that this candidate was not the best fit for the program. Through our hiring process, candidates are vetted through multiple rounds of interviews, where we regularly narrow the candidate pool to find the best fit.”

“I owe a lot to Mr. (Seth) Pehanich, Mr. (David) Harris and Dr. Leidy,” Rutherford said on a May phone call. “Their support for me this last year was unbelievable. I never ever felt like I was alone. I never felt like an interim coach. I felt like they gave me an opportunity to begin my program, and I think we did that.

“I am very appreciative of my time there,” Rutherford said, “and having done this a long time over 22 years, I don't think this is the end for me. I gotta be honest, originally, I felt I was done, but I got some sound advice from a lot of mentors in my life, not just basketball coaches, but in my business, my work, work life, and it made me realize once I started getting text messages and emails from former players that I've touched a lot of lives and made a positive impact. And I'm not going to stop doing that just because I'm no longer the coach at Mechanicsburg. So that kind of gave me that refresh energy to kind of do it again.”

