Boys Basketball: Matthew Ward propels Big Spring to four straight; Red Land, East Pennsboro notch setbacks

As time milked away in regulation, Big Spring turned to its senior guard Matthew Ward.

Receiving a pass from big man Seth Griffie, Ward netted the game-clinching layup — part of an and-one opportunity — with 0.3 seconds remaining to cap a game-high 25-point night and cinch a 66-63 win for the Bulldogs, extending Big Spring’s winning streak to four games.

The Bulldogs completed their second comeback in a week’s stretch, having trailed by at least nine points on two separate occasions Monday. Their additional comeback victory came Tuesday against Northern, where the Bulldogs clawed back from a 15-point deficit en route to a 53-50 triumph.

Monday’s win propels the Bulldogs' record to 6-4 (4-2 Mid-Penn Colonial). Jesse Burnhisel complemented Ward’s 25 points with 14 of his own, marking back-to-back career highs for the senior guard. Ward also finished the night with 10 rebounds to complete a double-double performance.

Griffie tacked on 10 points, Tucker Lowery drained a trio of 3-balls for nine points, and Aidan Sallie added five points to the Big Spring cause.

Barons topple Red Land

With Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Manheim Central visiting Lewisberry Monday, the Patriots knew they were in for a challenge.

Riding a 23-point outing from Trey Grube, who drilled four 3-pointers and went a perfect 5-for-5 at the foul line, the Barons dispatched Red Land on its home court with a 60-39 score.

The loss drops the Patriots’ record to 2-9 (1-5 Keystone).

Bryce Zeiders provided the most spark for the Pats, as he bucketed 11 points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Kyler Rheem followed suit with nine points and Anderson French posted six.

Dutchmen outlast Panthers

East Pennsboro held a 24-17 lead at the halftime break, but Annville-Cleona made a late charge, outscoring the Panthers 14-7 in the fourth quarter to grab a 42-37 victory. Elisha Slabach paved the way for the Dutchmen, scoring 13 points behind a quartet of 3-pointers.

East Pennsboro’s record now sits at 0-9 (0-5 Capital). For the Panthers, Dayrell Everett and Cayden Laster each had solid nights, dropping nine and eight points, respectively.

Free throws caused headaches for both teams. East Pennsboro finished the night 7-for-21 (33.3%) at the line while A-C struggled to a 10-for-28 (35.71%) total.

Monday night’s top scorers

Matthew Ward, Big Spring: 25

Jesse Burnhisel, Big Spring: 14

Bryce Zeiders, Red Land: 11

Seth Griffie, Big Spring: 10

Monday’s scores

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 66, James Buchanan 63

Nonleague

Manheim Central 60, Red Land 39

Annville-Cleona 42, East Pennsboro 37

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

