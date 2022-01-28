Boys Basketball: Matthew Ward breaks Big Spring all-time scoring record in 59-53 win at Northern

DILLSBURG — It was never a matter of if, only when Matthew Ward would set the Big Spring all-time scoring record on Friday night. History for the senior standout was inevitable as he came into the contest against Northern with 1,365 career points tied atop the Bulldogs’ record book with 2004 graduate Cale Nelson.

Ward wasted little time moving past Nelson and claiming the top spot to himself on the list.

After corralling a rebound on Northern’s first shot of the game, Ward brought the ball up the floor, surveying the situation. The Polar Bears’ defense sagged back, giving him an open look at the top of the key, and the guard didn’t hesitate to fire. He dribbled in rhythm before rising and drilling the record-setting shot a mere 30 seconds into the game.

“Going back to freshman year, you think about it,” Ward said. “I can’t believe it. It feels good to achieve and get it done with because the biggest goal in my mind is a district run and possibly getting to states.

“I didn’t want to overcomplicate it. Just taking what they were giving me.”

It’s a philosophy that served Ward and his teammates well, as they used a second-half surge to top Northern 59-53 in Mid-Penn Colonial Division action.

“The thing about Matthew is his part in us winning games,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said. “It’s not just him scoring points. He’s on teams that are winning. The guys understand that even though it’s such a cool, individual record, a little piece of them will stay in that record forever.”

Down 22-21 early in the third quarter, Big Spring (10-6) went on a 9-0 run, putting some distance between the two clubs. Aidan Sallie poured in 14 of his 18 points in the period to lead the Bulldogs.

But Northern (6-11) kept clawing back with long-range shots as Ryan Delafield, Andrew Gingrich, and Zach French combined for six three-pointers in the second half. The Polar Bears drew even at 46-46, but the Bulldogs made the difference at the free-throw line, going 11-for-12 down the stretch to seal the victory.

“The program has come so far,” Creek said. “It has come a long way. The expectations for the guys have changed. We push them hard, but they work really hard. Nights like this are fun. They deserve it.”

Ward led Big Spring with 23 points and Jake Knouse added 11. Gingrich tallied 15 points and Delafield 13 in the losing effort for Northern.

The victory secured Big Spring’s fifth straight season with double-digit wins and solidifies the team’s standing in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings as the Bulldogs look for their fourth consecutive postseason bid.

“We’re a close-knit group, and to know we did that all four years is great,” Ward said. “It will stay with us forever, and we’ll be able to cherish that.”

It’s been four years and now 1,388 points later, but Ward still remembers the first points he scored.

“We were at the Carlisle Tip-Off Tournament,” Ward said. “I was shivering in my uniform. It was my first varsity game, and I was so scared. I dropped the first pass to me. I remember it was a three-pointer in the corner, so it was sweet to break the record with one.”

