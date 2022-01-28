Boys Basketball: Lukas Rhodes buckets 1,000th career point in Mechanicsburg's 51-27 loss to Palmyra

From the first tip off of the 2021-22 season, Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes began the countdown.

Along the way, 34 points were scored here, 31 there, and the point total began inching closer closer to that historic mark every high school basketball player dreams of when they step on the court their freshman season:

1,000 career points.

Friday night, with signs prepared, party poppers ready to shower and a raucous Wildcat student section on its feet, Rhodes received a kick-out pass underneath the basket from Josh Smith midway through the third quarter and promptly buried his left-wing jumper to reach the 1,000-point milestone, making him just the fifth Wildcat ever to attain the feat.

Hugs from his mom and dad, Joshua and Kristine Rhodes, was the cherry on top.

“My parents have always been my biggest supporters through my good games and my bad games,” Lukas said. “They’ve always been there for me. They’ve always been cheering for me. So, to be able to go over there, give that ball and give my mom a hug, give my dad a hug, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

But in the end, it was visiting Palmyra who sat atop the Mid-Penn Keystone clash with a 51-27 decision.

“My dad has always told me since I was a young kid, that you’re going to be a great star,” Lukas said. “So, being able to get that 1,000th point and to be able to share it with him is amazing. And looking back on my freshman year, that’s always been one of my goals, and to finally be able to do it is amazing.”

Steering the path to victory for the Cougars was Christopher Edwards, who scored a game-high 32 points. With Mechanicsburg’s starting five shorter in stature compared to the 6-foot-7 big man, Edwards used his size and length to his advantage. He found his rhythm from the get-go, canning a quick nine points through a mix of jumpers, drives to the hoop and a wing 3-pointer.

On the other end, Palmyra (14-4, 8-3 Keystone) displayed its high-pressure defense by closing the passing lanes to Mechanicsburg’s Rhodes and Sam Burch. Anytime the pair touched the rock, the Cougars fortified a blockade that prohibited either from creating separation.

The one-two punch translated to a 12-6 first-quarter lead.

“All year long, defenses have been designed to stop Lukas and Sam,” Mechanicsburg head coach Kevin Rutherford said, “and tonight, I think they took pride in, ‘Hey, we don’t want to get it (1,000 points) against us.’ So, you had that normal pressure on Lukas, and then the pressure of the 1,000 points. So, I think we all got caught kind of watching and just waiting and holding our breath. And it just never fully came.”

Despite having its offense stymied, the Wildcats (8-9, 5-7 Keystone) duplicated the Cougars’ defense with their own valiant defensive effort over the course of the second and third quarters. Mechanicsburg bottled Palmyra to 11 points in the second and trailed 23-12 at the half.

For the first four minutes, 20 seconds of the third, neither team could sink a bucket. The defense kept the ‘Cats within striking distance, but the lack of offense proved to be the deciding factor.

Rhodes finished with a team-high 10 points for Mechanicsburg while Rashawn Early-Holton dropped six, and Burch and Smith contributed four.

Edwards’ knack for scoring was revived in the fourth quarter for the Cougars where he canned an additional 15, punctuating the Cougar’s 19-point fourth-quarter surge. His outpour was complemented by five points apiece from Quinton Townsend and Alex Dorta.

“Our defense has been getting better lately,” Rutherford said. “We’ve been talking about win or lose, to win it our way, and not letting people dictate to us how we’re going to play. So, defensively we did that. Offensively, unfortunately, they dictated how we played.”

Despite the loss, Mechanicsburg continues to angle for a berth in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. Entering Friday’s bout, the ‘Cats held the No. 15 seed in a field that grants 16 bids to the postseason.

The 1,000 points was something Rhodes dreamt of as a wide-eyed freshman.

But now, he’s turning his attention to a February push.

“It’s upsetting that we lost,” Lukas said, “and I’m proud of myself for getting 1,000, but now that’s in the past, and we got to get ready for Tuesday. We got a good team on Tuesday, and my next focus is to get us into the playoffs. So, my next focus is getting prepared for Tuesday’s game and hopefully [getting a win].”

