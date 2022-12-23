Boys Basketball: Looking ahead to holiday tournaments, marquee matchups and players to watch

After spending time with family and stuffing their bellies with Christmas cookies, it’s back to the grind for high school boys basketball players next week.

Starting Tuesday and running through Friday, several Sentinel-area teams will commence in holiday tournaments. Here’s a look at the local scene, including marquee matchups, players to watch and more.

History in Bubbletown

Boiling Springs will honor its 1980 Blue Mountain League championship team and the program’s five all-state players in its annual Alumni Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Carlisle and Cedar Cliff, along with Manheim Township, join the local affair, which tips off at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Herd and Blue Streaks play in the opener while the Bubblers and Colts close out the Day 1 schedule at 8 p.m.

All four teams are finding their footing in the early clip of the season. Carlisle (3-2) sports the best record of the contingent while Boiling Springs (2-4), Cedar Cliff (2-3) and Manheim Township (3-6) all sit below the .500 mark. Each assembly eyes a rebound, having dropped its last contest.

The consolation and championship games are scheduled for Wednesday at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Wildcats, Eagles readying for challenge

Mechanicsburg and Cumberland Valley put their early surges to the test Tuesday and Wednesday in the Wildcats’ Sauve Bros. Tournament. The Eagles, having forged a perfect 5-0 start, face Selinsgrove in the tournament’s opener at 6 p.m. followed by the ‘Cats (5-2) and undefeated Waynesboro at 7:30 p.m.

CV angles for its second tournament title in the first half, having already claimed the Hershey Tip-Off crown in the second week of the season. The Eagles’ unblemished start is credit to a deep rotation of nine players, specifically the club’s starting five of JD Hunter, Dylan Levis, Nolan Buzalka, Nolan Gilbert and Jackson Boone, as all five have logged at least one double-digit point game.

Mechanicsburg, despite reconfiguring its starting five since last season, has flexed a maturity and team oneness early on. The Wildcats snatched divisional victories in their last two contests, topping Cedar Cliff and Lower Dauphin. Other key wins include a Carlisle Classic consolation victory over West York and nonleague triumphs against Spring Grove and Red Lion.

Visiting Waynesboro (7-0) has glided through the Colonial Division, flashing three league wins by a combined 92 points. Selinsgrove also poses tough competition at 5-1, with its only setback to Trinity in the teams’ season opener, a 77-52 decision.

Trinity prepares for Classic

A new-look Trinity gymnasium will have a fresh Holiday Classic field when the Shamrocks welcome Berks Catholic, Baltimore's Archbishop Curley and Pharos Academy from Bronx, New York, Thursday and Friday.

The Holiday Classic promotes first-class basketball from the northeast region, as each team, aside from Curley (3-7), carry a winning record into the event. Curley and Pharos (6-2) tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday to christen the tournament. Trinity (5-1) and undefeated Berks Catholic (6-0) follow at 7:30 p.m.

Berks Catholic has ascended atop the District 3 Class 4A power rankings by squandering league opponents the likes of Exeter Township (73-63), Conrad Weiser (63-57) and Twin Valley (66-32). The ‘Rocks have suffered just one setback — a 65-57 loss to Tunkhannock — and strung together three straight wins.

Players to watch

Aidan Sallie, so., Big Spring: The sophomore standout will lead the Bulldogs into the York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Sallie hasn’t missed a step since breaking out late in his freshman campaign, averaging 23 points across Big Spring’s six-game bow.

Josh Smith, so., Mechanicsburg: The sophomore has quarterbacked the Wildcats to two wins over their last three and bucketed a 15 point average in that stretch.

Owen Schlager, so., Trinity: After missing the first two games to injury, Schlager’s made up for lost time and helped the Shamrocks to a 3-1 mark since his return to the court. The second-year guard is averaging 17 points and three rebounds an outing.

Brandon Ascione, so, Boiling Springs: Bubbletown is still breaking out of its shell, but Ascione has fit well in head coach Joel Martin’s starting lineup. The sophomore transfer from Carlisle Christian has eclipsed double figures in five of the Bubblers’ six games. His season high, recorded in Boiling Springs’ season opener, is 20 points.

Tuesday’s schedule

York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament

Big Spring vs. Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament

Carlisle vs. Manheim Township, 5 p.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Boiling Springs, 8 p.m.

Sauve Bros. Tournament

Selinsgrove vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro vs. Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon Christmas Tournament

Ephrata vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

York County School of Technology Holiday Tournament

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament

Greencastle vs. Littlestown, 6 p.m

Donegal vs. East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Sauve Bros. Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon Christmas Tournament

Consolation, 1:30 p.m,

Championship, 3 p.m.

Nonleague

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

West York Holiday Showcase

Chambersburg vs. Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Northern vs. West York, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Holiday Showcase

Pharos Academy vs. Archbishop Curley, 6 p.m.

Berks Catholic vs. Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Pequea Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Trinity Holiday Showcase

Berks Catholic vs. Pharos Academy, 2 p.m.

Trinity vs. Archbishop Curley, 3:30 p.m.

West York Holiday Showcase

Northern vs. Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Chambersburg vs. West York, 7:30 p.m.

