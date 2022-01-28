Boys Basketball: Jaydon Smith, Julian Christopher lead Carlisle to win over Harrisburg

With leading scorer Dylan Young out of the lineup with an injury, Carlisle needed other players to step up in his absence. Julian Christopher hit several 3-pointers in key moments Friday to help the Herd keep the Harrisburg Cougars at bay in a 69-60 victory at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.

Christopher hit a big 3-pointer to open the game, and the Herd never trailed.

Harrisburg cut the lead to five at 55-50 before the Herd extended the lead to 63-50. Harrisburg responded with pressure defense and cut the deficit to 63-57 before Jaydon Smith canned four free throws in the final minute to close out the victory.

Smith led all scorers with 25, including 13 of 13 at the foul line. Christopher added 13, including three treys.

“We needed a game like that to show what we are capable of,” Herd coach Andre Anderson said. “They keyed off that energy that they bring. They have some players. They haven’t won many games, and we told the kids they were not going to lay down. Julian was struggling early on, but his confidence has come a long way. “

The difference in the game was the Herd’s ability to knock down foul shots. Carlisle made 21 of 25, while the Cougars made 21 of 35.

The Herd jumped out to a 14-2 lead and led 19-7 after one quarter. They also led 38-21 at the half.

Carlisle had several big runs of seven points, but Harrisburg always responded. Janye Stanely led the Cougars with 24 points and seemed to get to the rim when he wanted to. The Cougars outrebounded the Herd and had numerous second shots.

Harrisburg amped up the pressure and Carlisle didn’t handle it well in spurts, allowing the Cougars to get back into the game.

The Herd’s role players came up with huge buckets to stem the Cougar run. Nick Stiltner only scored three points but added five rebounds and 11 blocked shots in limited minutes due to foul trouble. Freshman Spencer Griffie gave the Herd positive minutes in place of Stiltner — four points, three rebounds and five fouls.

Jeremiah Snyder was a big key, playing defense on Harrisburg’s Stanely, scoring 8 points and adding 11 rebounds. Freshman Parker Smith and Cam Lyons each had a couple of big buckets. Smith tallied nine points and Lyons added seven.

Ja’Reese Balcolm added 10 for the Cougars and Simeone Franklin added nine points and six rebounds.

“I am glad we came out to play tonight,” Anderson said. “Christopher is a competitor and hates to lose. He will do whatever it takes to win games. Earlier in the year, we were missing those foul shots. Jadon is just beginning to show what he is capable of, handling the ball and shooting and scoring for us.”

The Herd will have to play the rest of the season without Young, who fractured his elbow Monday at Cumberland Valley.

