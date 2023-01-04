Boys Basketball: Jake Knouse, Jaydon Smith's big nights help Big Spring, Carlisle rebound; Cumberland Valley moves to 10-0

The Carlisle boys basketball team rebounded in a big way Wednesday night.

After suffering a 20-point setback to State College Tuesday, the Herd regained their composure and clawed back against a gritty Central York squad in a 70-64 decision on the road. The Herd (6-4, 1-3 Commonwealth) hurdled a 10-point deficit after halftime and ripped off a 25-point third quarter and a 23-point effort in the fourth to stage their comeback.

Junior guard Jaydon Smith, the locomotive of the Carlisle offense, turned in a stellar 27-point outing, draining 11 shots from the field and converting 8 of 9 attempts at the free-throw line. The Carlisle cause was buoyed by another 17 points from Julian Christopher and 12 from Jeremiah Snyder. Parker Smith canned eight points.

Big Spring bursts in Biglerville

After dropping a career-high 32 points in a loss to Greencastle Tuesday, Big Spring’s Jake Knouse rode the momentum of his milestone performance with a 28-point showing Wednesday in a 62-38 blitzing of Biglerville down in Adams County. The Bulldogs (7-3, 1-3 Colonial) jetted to a 30-17 halftime advantage and widened their lead to 27 in the third behind a 24-point quarter.

Knouse poured in five 3-pointers — having drilled six the night prior — and kept a consistent stroke at the foul line, sinking seven of his nine tries. Sophomores Aidan Sallie and Brexton Heckendorn held up their end of the bargain with 16- and 12-point outings. Sallie rang the bell from deep twice while Heckendorn set the tone in the paint with five baskets.

Oh, so perfect

In a low-scoring affair, Cumberland Valley’s Jackson Boone was the lone player to break double figures, as the forward’s 10 points piloted the Eagles to a 40-22 Senior Night victory over Northeastern and pushed the hosts to 10-0 (4-0 Commonwealth) on the season.

The Bobcats failed to crack double digits across the four quarters and a pair of 13-point stanzas in the first half gave CV a comfortable lead. With the steady cushion, head coach David Vespignani leaned on his reserves to close out the win. Ashton Diehl knocked down a pair of treys for six points while Nolan Gilbert duplicated his fellow senior’s output. JD Hunter and Dylan Levis contributed five points each.

Northeastern was led by Chase Kloster’s six points.

Wednesday’s top performers

* Based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Jake Knouse, Big Spring — 28 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 27 points

Julian Christopher, Carlisle — 17 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 16 points

Brexton Heckendorn, Big Spring — 12 points

Jeremiah Snyder, Carlisle — 12 points

