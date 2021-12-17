Boys Basketball: Jackson Boone's crashing of the boards, Nolan Gilbert's 21 points fuel Cumberland Valley's Commonwealth win over State College

Cumberland Valley boys basketball’s Dylan Levis’ 3-point shot rattled the rim and took a hard bounce off the backboard midway through the third quarter.

Underneath the basket stood 6-foot-5 teammate Jackson Boone, an area he roamed consistently Friday night. Reading the misdirected shot, Boone corralled the ball and banked the put-back shot off the glass, tickling the twine as it cascaded down through.

“Every time the ball is out of somebody’s hands, I’m crashing the boards to try and get every rebound I can,” Boone said. “And on the defensive end, I’m always boxing out my man, grabbing the ball with two hands. Whenever I get it, ‘nobody’s taking it away’ is my mindset.”

Snaring an unofficial 24 rebounds, Boone’s hounding of the boards, coupled with 21 points from junior Nolan Gilbert, fueled a 17-6 Cumberland Valley third quarter run and paved the way to a 62-47 triumph over visiting State College in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash Friday night at the Eagle Dome.

With the win, the Eagles break even at 2-2 on the season while the Little Lions fall to the same record.

“Rebounding is one of those things where some people just have a knack for being good at it,” Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani said, “and Jackson’s one of those kids where his motor is constantly moving. He’s not gonna let somebody box him out. And he is relentless in trying to get on the glass, and he did that tonight.”

Much like their previous three contests, the Eagles witnessed a shaky first-half start. They drew the open looks — many from 3-point territory — and keyed on crisp ball movement, but were unable to get the shots to drop. It was a similar tune for State College, but the CV defense counteracted its offensive showing and forced an early clip of four first-quarter turnovers.

At the end of one, the Eagles clung to a 12-11 edge, due in part to an early seven points from Gilbert. He displayed a mix bag of driving to the cup on contested layups — one going for a 3-point play — and tossed in a perfectly placed floater.

The second quarter was much of a broken record for CV, struggling to knock down the open takes. The Little Lions ramped up their defense, too, cutting off outlet and passes in transition. They also found some rhythm in their shot, as five Lions each canned one trey.

The threat from 3-point range translated to a 29-28 halftime lead.

“In the first half we just did not shoot the ball well,” Vespignani said, “and that’s sort of been a theme for us to start the year, just not shooting the ball well. So, we just stressed at halftime that we got to get to the rim.”

Coming of the break, Vespignani’s crew lit the fuse, doubling down on a duet of 17-point quarters. With Boone grabbing the bulk of missed shots on both ends of the court, the Eagles transition game thrived and their ball movement bundled. Gilbert coaxed in five shots from the lane and Troy Collard spun a buzzer-beater layup to close out the third quarter with the scoreboard reading 45-35.

Vespignani accredited Gilbert’s first-half play in keeping the Eagles locked tight in the battle. Gilbert’s 21 points came after an impressive 18-point outing versus Chambersburg Tuesday.

“He catches the ball so well around the basket,” Vespignani said of Gilbert. “And, so again, a lot of his points were just a tribute to him being in the right spot, him being active and our perimeter players finding him when they drove.”

State College didn’t saunter from its six points the quarter prior, rather posting 12 points in their last lash in the fourth. But the second round of 17 points from the Eagles held strong for the commanding win.

Along with his 24 boards, Boone pitched in 15 points. The Eagles also received eight apiece from JD Hunter and Collard. Braeden Shrewsberry — the son of Penn State University men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry — dropped 16 points to pace State College.

The Eagles came into the season having to replace three of their top four scorers from last year. Game by game, they continue to improve and gel as a unit.

“The momentum definitely carries because about 16 hours from now, we’re gonna play another game,” Boone said. “So, we have this one under our belt and we’re gonna come here tomorrow and hopefully get another one.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

