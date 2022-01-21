Boys Basketball: Jackson Boone, Spencer Titus steer Cumberland Valley to Commonwealth win over Central Dauphin

There’s no minimizing the offensive production of a player the magnitude of Central Dauphin’s Donovan Hill.

Entering Friday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth tussle at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, the Cumberland Valley boys basketball team accepted that fate.

But rather than home in on the 6-foot-8 wing man, the Eagles rode the script of their own strengths: methodical ball movement, unwavering physicality and the collective brainwave to take one game at a time.

In the end, it was enough.

Behind 15 points from Jackson Boone and 13 from Spencer Titus, Cumberland Valley (10-4, 8-1 Commonwealth) outlasted a plucky Central Dauphin outfit by a score of 52-44 to snatch its eighth win across its last 10 games. The Rams (7-3, 4-2 Commonwealth), coming off a 16-day hiatus from game action, received a game-high 23 points from Hill.

“The biggest thing, we knew a kid who’s that talented, you’re not going to shut him out. You’re not really going to shut him down,” Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani said of Hill. “He scored [23] tonight, and I thought we did a great job on him because we made him take tough shots.”

Boone reached his team-best 15 points by gutting it out in the paint, where he converted four layups. The 6-foot-5 big man scored six of the Eagles’ first 11 points and helped generate an early 8-0 run.

His consistent effort gifted CV an 11-7 lead at the end of the first.

“We knew they were gonna come out strong,” Boone said of the Rams. “They wanted to beat us since we beat them the first time. They wanted revenge, but we were locked in tonight.”

Boone was also tasked with guarding Hill the majority of the night, a job Vespignani tabbed his junior forward with earlier in the week.

“We had a conversation with Jackson on Monday and we said, ‘Look, we’ve seen good out of you, but we need to see more,’” Vespignani said, “and we feel like Jackson is one of those kids that could be in that conversation for one of the best players in our league and in the area. And I thought tonight he came out aggressive early and made some plays.”

In the second quarter, Boone passed the torch to Titus who tallied six of his own points, including a wing 3-pointer that punctuated a 9-3 Eagles spurt to close out the first half with a 24-15 advantage. His jumper at the 1:47 mark stirred a raucous CV student section.

Titus was later called upon at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter when the Eagles reached the double bonus. His pair of makes from the charity stripe arguably iced the game with the scoreboard reading 50-42 with 36.8 seconds left.

As a team, CV struggled at the foul line, draining 18-of-34 attempts. The Eagles also received six points apiece from Grant Kuffa and Nolan Gilbert. Gilbert converted an “and-one” opportunity late in the third quarter off a Kuffa assist that transitioned to a 38-29 edge heading into the fourth.

“Every game is a new opportunity,” Vespignani said, “and we came into tonight having nine games left, and we’re looking at it just one step at a time. Every game we step into, we’re trying to go 1-0.”

Despite enduring CV’s 8-0 and 9-3 runs, the Rams never relinquished. After opening the game with a 1-for-7 start from the field, Hill shifted the Rams’ into drive on a personal 4-0 run to end quarter one. He netted another four points in the second and capped his outpour of buckets with 15 second-half points.

The Rams failed to have another player crack the double-digit threshold. Jaydon Laudermilch finished with five points behind Hill.

CV stood tall against a late Rams push — a 15-point fourth quarter — to clinch the victory.

“Everyone seems really tight,” Boone said, “and I think we get even tighter every win, and we just got to keep that rolling and keep going to get to where we want to get to.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

