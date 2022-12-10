Boys Basketball: Hempfield make plays down the stretch, escapes Carlisle for Classic tournament title

Carlisle’s Jaydon Smith coasted through the lane just before the third-quarter horn sounded and netted an equalizing layup.

It was one of two baskets prior to the final stanza that calmed a Carlisle boys basketball outfit that had lost some traction in a six-point second quarter. It was the response head coach Andre Anderson wanted to see from his team.

But to Carlisle’s response, visiting Hempfield had an answer. The Black Knights stayed staunch against the resilient Herd, sinking foul shots down the stretch and remained resolute on the defensive end. Hempfield’s composure held serve, as the visitors escaped with a 48-44 victory Saturday at Gene Evans Gymnasium to claim the 36th annual Carlisle Classic championship.

“Just two, what we consider, good defensive basketball teams playing and doing what they do,” Anderson said, “execution was key on the offensive end. They made a couple more baskets than we did. We were right there for the taking.”

Jaydon Smith’s pair of layups to close out third relaxed the Herd (2-1) but also provided them a growth of confidence heading into the fourth. Carlisle and Hempfield (2-1) traded lead changes through the pivotal final period with five points from Parker Smith, and four from Jeremiah Snyder, guiding the Herd.

But as the game reached the final minute, with the Knights clinging to a 44-42 advantage, two Carlisle shots from the paint swiveled around — and across — the iron. Forced to foul, Hempfield’s Miguel Pena and Nick Deeg converted four free-throw attempts to stave off the hosts.

“A couple of things didn't go our way,” Anderson said. “A couple of bad turnovers after good defensive stops, they hurt. And then missed free throws … when you do that, can't knock down free throws, you may be on the losing side of things a lot of the time.”

Carlisle went 6 for 12 from the charity stripe, including four misses in the second half. Hempfield countered with a 10 for 17 line but knocked down all six of its tries in the fourth quarter.

“We really needed to focus on making the easy layups, making free throws and hitting open shots when they were open,” Anderson said. “I felt like we did that in the third quarter, so we just need to keep playing, sticking together and keep our heads up.”

In addition to their proficiency down the stretch, the Knights gashed the Herd with posterizing play in the paint. Big man Kamryn Lawrence bucketed a game-high 17 points and crashed the boards for an unofficial nine rebounds. Pena and Ben Troyer keynoted Hempfield’s outside and mid-range success with 13 and eight points, respectively.

Carlisle received a team-leading 11 points from Parker Smith, seven of which came in the second half. Julian Christopher netted 10, punctuated by two 3-pointers. Jaydon Smith duplicated the guard’s output.

Carlisle, while out of sorts offensively in the first half, made some ground with its defense. The Herd amassed four blocks in the first quarter, which resulted in a 12-10 lead. Collective one- and two-minute lulls from the field accounted for the second quarter, with Hempfield garnering the slim edge at 20-18.

“There's a lot of things that went wrong, but not just one thing’s the reason for us losing the game,” Anderson said. “So, we just got to get ready for Harrisburg (Tuesday) and get back to the drawing board.”

In consolation

Mechanicsburg 52, West York 46: Led by Chance Yanoski’s 20 points, and 18 from Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg survived a back-and-forth Carlisle Classic consolation game against West York with a 52-46 decision.

The visiting Bulldogs (1-2) had taken a slim 22-21 lead into the third quarter but the Wildcats (3-1) punched back with a fervent zone defense and rode the one-two punch of Yanoski and Smith offensively. The guard combo tallied 22 of their joint 38 points in the second half, with Smith pouring in 14 in that span.

“Josh and Chance definitely can fill it up, and these other guys are all contributing immensely to these waves,” Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey said of his team. “It's been super exciting, and the reason it has been, is because of how hard they work in practice.”

West York’s effort was powered by Javon DeShields and Chase Doll, who recorded 14 points apiece. Mechanicsburg’s supporting cast included six points from Justin Bardo and four from Seth Brubaker.

“I think one of the things our young team has to do is learn how to answer the other team’s run,” Gaffey said. “We went on ours, and then when you're playing a good team, there's gonna be one coming. And I thought, in the second half, we were a little better with the craziness.”

Photos: Hempfield tops Carlisle to hoist Classic tournament trophy