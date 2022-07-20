Boys Basketball: Former Mechanicsburg coach Kevin Rutherford joining Bishop McDevitt staff for 2022-23 season

Former Mechanicsburg boys basketball coach Kevin Rutherford is joining the Bishop McDevitt boys basketball program as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

McDevitt boys basketball announced Rutherford as part of new head coach Mark Risser's varsity staff for the upcoming season in a tweet Wednesday morning. Rutherford joins the Crusader program after guiding the Wildcats as the interim head coach last winter.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Rutherford reapplied for the Mechanicsburg job. The Mechanicsburg school board voted against his appointment with a 7-1 decision at a May 10 meeting.

Mechanicsburg then hired former Bishop McDevitt head coach Mike Gaffey June 14 with a unanimous 8-0 vote. McDevitt then hired Risser, who had been an assistant coach under Gaffey, as its new head coach earlier this month.

Rutherford guided Mechanicsburg to an 11-13 record and a berth to the District 3 Class 5A postseason last season.

Rutherford served as head coach at Camp Hill from 2006 to 2011 — where he compiled a 65-89 record — before the Lions opened his position ahead of the 2012 season. He was also a nine-year assistant in Bob Strickler’s system at Mechanicsburg from 2012 to 2020. Strickler, now the associate athletic director at Mechanicsburg, stepped down after 17 seasons in August 2021.