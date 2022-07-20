Boys Basketball: Former Mechanicsburg coach Kevin Rutherford joining Bishop McDevitt staff for 2022-23 season

Former Mechanicsburg boys basketball coach Kevin Rutherford is joining the Bishop McDevitt boys basketball program as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.
McDevitt boys basketball announced Rutherford as part of new head coach Mark Risser's varsity staff for the upcoming season in a tweet Wednesday morning. Rutherford joins the Crusader program after guiding the Wildcats as the interim head coach last winter.
At the end of the 2021-22 season, Rutherford reapplied for the Mechanicsburg job. The Mechanicsburg school board voted against his appointment with a 7-1 decision at a May 10 meeting.
Mechanicsburg then hired former Bishop McDevitt head coach Mike Gaffey June 14 with a unanimous 8-0 vote. McDevitt then hired Risser, who had been an assistant coach under Gaffey, as its new head coach earlier this month.
Rutherford guided Mechanicsburg to an 11-13 record and a berth to the District 3 Class 5A postseason last season.
Rutherford served as head coach at Camp Hill from 2006 to 2011 — where he compiled a 65-89 record — before the Lions opened his position ahead of the 2012 season. He was also a nine-year assistant in Bob Strickler’s system at Mechanicsburg from 2012 to 2020. Strickler, now the associate athletic director at Mechanicsburg, stepped down after 17 seasons in August 2021.
“I hope my story’s going to open the eyes of young people, to see that diabetes doesn't stop you from doing anything. Diabetes is just a diagnosis that you receive, and it doesn't predict your future.” ~ Lukas Rhodes