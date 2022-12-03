Boys Basketball: East Pennsboro fends off Boiling Springs 45-40, snaps 23-game losing skid

East Pennsboro head boys basketball coach Brandon Rowe and his young Panther outfit are learning that experience on a basketball court doesn’t necessarily come with a label. Entering the 2022-23 season, the Panthers returned their entire team from a year ago, including players, who as freshmen and sophomores, logged meaningful time on the floor.

Growing pains are still being ironed out, but Rowe saw his program do all the little things right Saturday in a consolation game against Boiling Springs in the annual Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament at Dieter Court. To every Bubbler punch, the Panthers had an answer, as East Penn fended off the hosts to snag a 45-40 victory, ending a 23-game losing skid that dated back to the start of last season.

“A lot of the freshmen last year are sophomores now, but with as much time as they got, those sophomores are playing as juniors because they got all that experience last year,” Rowe said. “Now I have an incoming freshman who's gonna go through the same thing and get all that playing time. So, our goal was always next year. We’re halfway through this year, and we're making that progress, and we know they're buying in.”

The Panthers’ collective maturity emerged as Boiling Springs hit its stride in the second half. The Bubblers (0-2) kept the margin within five the entirety of the fourth quarter.

But with the Bubblers’ pressing, East Penn took advantage of the aggressiveness and worked its way to the foul line. Free-throw makes from sophomore Dayrell Everett and freshman Haydn Lay down the stretch provided enough insurance to prevent Boiling Springs from clawing back.

Everett led all Panther scorers with a game-high 18 points. Lay bucketed another 11.

“It was back and forth,” Rowe said, “and I think tonight, we rebounded well. We were able to keep them to one shot — there was a couple of possessions where they were getting two and three — but for the most part, this is probably one of our best defensive efforts. Defense is something that we preach this year, because last year, even though we were getting beat big, we weren't playing great defense.”

The staunch defensive effort flanked a fourth-quarter Bubbler surge. Boiling Springs opened the final stanza with a 4-0 run off two Brandon Ascione free throws and a Carson Tuckey floater. A Riley Lucido trey and an Ethan Mandell layup cut the deficit two with 4:29 to play, but the Bubblers couldn’t scratch any closer.

“We just tried to play defense because that's what we needed to do most,” Everett said, “and that's what worked for us.”

Boiling Springs’ late spark squelched a cold first half from the field. Twelve of the team’s 19 points came from 3-point range. By halftime, East Penn had raced to an eight-point advantage.

“We challenged them at halftime as a group and told them that it was unacceptable. The effort in the first half, you just can't come out flat like that,” said Boiling Springs assistant coach Ryan Warner, who stepped in for head coach Joel Martin. “So, the group that we had in the fourth quarter, I think everyone that played in the second half, gave great effort. But that group that we rode in the fourth quarter were the guys that were really playing the hardest. They just really had the effort at a high level.”

Leading the fourth-quarter crew was Ascione, who paced the Bubblers with 14 points. Tuckey chipped in eight, and Lucido and Ethan Yenser tallied six points.

“It's a learning curve, and they're stepping into new roles. ... So, I think it's a growth period for everybody involved," Warner said."