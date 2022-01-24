Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley survives Carlisle's 4th-quarter surge, escapes with 46-41 win

As Cumberland Valley’s Grant Kuffa backpedaled to the opposite end of the Eagle Dome’s court after nailing a straightaway 3-pointer, he glanced over at head coach David Vespignani and shrugged his shoulders.

Kuffa’s 3-ball came midway during a torrid 20-point third quarter against Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Carlisle Monday night, as the Eagles finally began to find their rhythm offensively. Having crawled to a slim and defense-driven 18-12 halftime lead, CV peaked at the perfect moment.

And despite a 19-8 fourth-quarter surge from the visiting Herd, the Eagles (12-4, 9-1 Commonwealth) made just enough plays down the stretch. Behind 16 points from Spencer Titus and 14 from Kuffa, the Eagles survived a vintage CV-Carlisle scrap with a 46-41 win, stretching their winning streak to four games.

“This game, Carlisle-Cumberland Valley, you just throw records out,” Vespignani said. “Every year we play them, it’s a game.”

Early in Monday night’s contest, the Eagles sped to an early 11-2 lead and forced five quick Herd turnovers. Carlisle (3-10, 1-7) regrouped with a 5-0 run of its own to minimize the damage, clinging to a four-point deficit.

The Eagles had bounced to the 11-2 edge on back-to-back 3s from Titus and Kuffa after starting 2-for-9 from the field.

The knots of a Monday game began to settle in.

“We knew we were probably going to start out slow,” Vespignani said. “I thought for us a little bit, we jumped out to an 11-2 start, and I think we thought it was going to come easy. And then they ramped up their defense, and we didn’t do a good job of adjusting to that. We got open looks, we just didn’t finish.”

The second quarter followed a similar blueprint. Both teams struggled to their offensive niche, as two minutes, 30 seconds bled away before either team recorded a basket. Jackson Boone snapped the collective skid with a stickback at the 5:28 mark, scoring four points in the frame.

The teams combined for a mere 12 points in the quarter. Carlisle’s Nick Stiltner highlighted the first-half defensive showcase with four blocks.

“We went in [at halftime] and we said, ‘Hey, we just held one of the top teams in the district to 18 points,’” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “But the other side of it is that we only had 12 points, so we didn’t have our offense going in the first half.”

Carlisle extended its defensive stand into the fourth quarter, this time accompanied by a barrage of offense. Outscoring the Eagles 19-8 in the final eight minutes of play, four players for the Herd reached the scoring column.

Jaydon Smith weaved his way into the teeth of the paint on three occasions, converting two layups and a floater. Julian Christopher got in the mix with a 3-pointer — after knocking down a pair in the third — and Dylan Young faked out Titus for a crowd-roaring wing trey with 3:08 remaining in the game.

“We came around in the fourth quarter,” Anderson said, “and that’s what we got to do. We got to play confident and we got to make shots for all four quarters.”

But CV’s score-laden third quarter proved to be too much.

In that pivotal third quarter, Kuffa and Titus combined for 15 points (Kuffa eight, Titus seven), grouping together a trio of 3-pointers. JD Hunter drilled home a corner 3-pointer with one minute left and Nolan Gilbert rounded out the oodles of points with a duet of makes at the free-throw line.

The Eagles drained seven 3-pointers Monday.

“It’s contagious,” Vespignani said of the Eagles third-quarter outburst. “When one guy hits one, the next guy’s gonna make one, and we just got on a roll and everybody got going and guys were finishing around the rim.”

With four treys of his own, Christopher paced the Herd with 13 points. Smith joined his teammate in the double-digit club with 10 points while Young contributed nine, seven coming in the fourth quarter.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re not winning a lot of games right now,” Anderson said, “but these kids are fighting. They’re giving me a lot of effort, they’re giving us coaches a lot of effort. And we’re gonna get over that hump, and we got nine games left. We just have to keep fighting, keep pushing and keep playing with that effort for four quarters, and things will happen.”

