Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley speeds to four in a row and other notes from Monday's action

After dropping its first two games of the season to William Allen and Hershey, the Cumberland Valley boys basketball team has put the pair of losses in the rear-view mirror.

Paired against Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin Monday night, the Eagles boosted their winning streak to four games with a 52-49 win on the road and now sit at 4-2. The fourth consecutive victory follows wins over Chambersburg, State College and Hazleton.

Grant Kuffa and Jackson Boone packed a one-two punch Monday night, accounting for 20 points and 17 points, respectively. Spencer Titus tossed in an additional 10 to complement his teammates' outpouring of points.

Buzzer beaters galore

Facing its most toilsome test yet, Cedar Cliff found itself in a close game with Hershey Monday night. But if not already strutting his dominance on the hardwood so far this season, senior Tyler Houser bucketed the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal a 59-56 win over the Trojans. The Colts remain the lone Sentinel-area team with an unblemished record (4-0). Additionally, Houser is averaging 26.2 points per game.

In junior-varsity action, Mechanicsburg had a thriller of its own against Red Land. Heaving up a prayer as the horn sounded, Gabe Page’s shot bounced off the front of the rim and rolled in to claim a home-court victory for the ‘Cats.

Wildcats storm to two in a row

Grabbing two wins in three days has given Mechanicsburg's varsity team momentum. Saturday, the Wildcats snatched a 52-37 triumph against non-conference foe Cocalico and duplicated its success Monday, with a 53-24 toppling of Red Land. With the wins, Mechanicsburg evened its record at 3-3.

Senior Lukas Rhodes has been a thorn in defenses’ sides. Through six games, he’s averaging 24.5 points per outing. He eclipsed the 20-point threshold in five of the six games, with a season-high total of 34 points.

Monday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 63, Carlisle 45

Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56

Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 58, Boiling Springs 28

Northern 54, Greencastle-Antrim 37

Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48

Bishop McDevitt 87, East Pennsboro 39

Middletown 63, Trinity 42

Monday’s top scorers

* based on information provided to The Sentinel

Zach French, Northern: 29

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 28

Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley: 20

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 20

Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley: 17

Marcus Boyle, Boiling Springs: 17

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle: 16

Jake Knouse, Big Spring: 14

James Gabbidon, Trinity: 14

