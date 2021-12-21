Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley speeds to four in a row and other notes from Monday's action

After dropping its first two games of the season to William Allen and Hershey, the Cumberland Valley boys basketball team has put the pair of losses in the rear-view mirror.
Paired against Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin Monday night, the Eagles boosted their winning streak to four games with a 52-49 win on the road and now sit at 4-2. The fourth consecutive victory follows wins over Chambersburg, State College and Hazleton.
Grant Kuffa and Jackson Boone packed a one-two punch Monday night, accounting for 20 points and 17 points, respectively. Spencer Titus tossed in an additional 10 to complement his teammates' outpouring of points.
Boys Basketball: Jackson Boone's crashing of the boards, Nolan Gilbert's 21 points fuel Cumberland Valley's Commonwealth win over State College
Buzzer beaters galore
Facing its most toilsome test yet, Cedar Cliff found itself in a close game with Hershey Monday night. But if not already strutting his dominance on the hardwood so far this season, senior Tyler Houser bucketed the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal a 59-56 win over the Trojans. The Colts remain the lone Sentinel-area team with an unblemished record (4-0). Additionally, Houser is averaging 26.2 points per game.
In junior-varsity action, Mechanicsburg had a thriller of its own against Red Land. Heaving up a prayer as the horn sounded, Gabe Page’s shot bounced off the front of the rim and rolled in to claim a home-court victory for the ‘Cats.
Wildcats storm to two in a row
Grabbing two wins in three days has given Mechanicsburg's varsity team momentum. Saturday, the Wildcats snatched a 52-37 triumph against non-conference foe Cocalico and duplicated its success Monday, with a 53-24 toppling of Red Land. With the wins, Mechanicsburg evened its record at 3-3.
Senior Lukas Rhodes has been a thorn in defenses’ sides. Through six games, he’s averaging 24.5 points per outing. He eclipsed the 20-point threshold in five of the six games, with a season-high total of 34 points.
Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff last undefeated Sentinel-area team standing and other notes from Friday's games
Monday's scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College 63, Carlisle 45
Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56
Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 58, Boiling Springs 28
Northern 54, Greencastle-Antrim 37
Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48
Bishop McDevitt 87, East Pennsboro 39
Middletown 63, Trinity 42
Monday’s top scorers
* based on information provided to The Sentinel
Zach French, Northern: 29
Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 28
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley: 20
Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 20
Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley: 17
Marcus Boyle, Boiling Springs: 17
Jaydon Smith, Carlisle: 16
Jake Knouse, Big Spring: 14
James Gabbidon, Trinity: 14
