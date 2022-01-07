Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley keys on perimeter shot to fuel win over Altoona, extends winning streak to 8 games

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team believes any one of its starting five — or even its role players — can reach double-digit points on a given night.

In Friday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash against Altoona at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, the Eagles didn’t stray from that belief.

Behind 16 points from Grant Kuffa, 11 from Nolan Gilbert and 10 each from Spencer Titus and Troy Collard, Cumberland Valley edged out its Commonwealth foe in a 58-47 triumph.

The commanding win lengthens the Eagles’ winning streak to eight games, following an 0-2 start to open the season. The eight-game stretch is the longest of its kind for the Eagles (6-0 Commonwealth) under head coach David Vespignani.

Altoona fell to 3-6 (1-5 Commonwealth) with the loss.

“We constantly stress to our kids, that we don’t care who shoots the ball,” Vespignani said. “If somebody is open, you must get them the ball, and that’s sort of our mindset and our philosophy offensively. That ball is going to just constantly move until we find the open guy, and again, we have confidence that anybody we put on the floor, that they can make that shot or they can make that play. So, credit to all of our kids.”

For the early portion of Friday night’s game, the visiting Mountain Lions appeared to come out of the gate with authority, jetting to a quick 6-4 lead. Tickling the twine from 3-point range, Altoona extended its advantage to 10-8 midway through the first.

CV had other plans.

A Kuffa wing 3-pointer ignited a 14-0 Eagles run. During that span, Kuffa knocked down a quartet of 3-balls while receiving help from Titus and Collard. The Eagles’ focus on passing around the perimeter — with Altoona ridding opportunities in the paint — keyed the outside-shot success.

“The way they came out and guarded us early on,” Vespignani said, “they really tried to pack the paint. They didn’t want us to dribble-drive and get to the rim, and they gave us those open jumpers. … We got great ball movement, and we got confidence in [our] guys to knock the shots down.”

The 14-0 spurt translated to a 25-12 edge at the seven-minute mark in quarter two, and later, a 36-19 halftime lead. Kuffa had 15 points at the halfway point thanks to five 3-pointers.

“I was feeling it in the first half,” Kuffa said. “My shot was on. But that all goes to my team, and they’re ones that are getting the ball to me when I’m feeling like I’m hot.”

The Mountain Lions righted the ship out of intermission, outscoring the Eagles 20-13 in the third, and sliced the lead to 10 — 49-39 — by the end of the frame. Clamping down on its perimeter defense, Altoona forced the Eagles to push inside and earn their points down low.

Gilbert accounted for six of CV’s 13 third-quarter tallies, banking in contested layups, and tacked on a floater. The Lions made the Eagles pay from roughly 14 feet out, sinking jumper after jumper.

“I feel like we sort of lost our focus there in that third quarter,” Vespignani said. “I think we’re up 17 at the half, and in that scenario, you have to come out against a team that plays as hard as Altoona does, you got to try to bury them. In those first four minutes, we did not do that.”

Come the fourth quarter, the Eagles regrouped and rode a combined nine points from Collard, Titus, Gilbert and Jackson Boone. They built a defensive stronghold as well, limiting Altoona to eight points to secure the victory.

All six of Altoona’s losses, minus a six-point setback to Harrisburg, have come by way of double-digit margins.

“We definitely needed to calm down a little bit,” Kuffa said of the third quarter. “We were making a ton of little mistakes that we just needed to clean up, which is one of the things we’re working on moving forward. But I think the main thing was we just needed to calm down, stay in the zone, stay in the moment and just move on.”

Complementing CV’s four double-digit scorers, Boone made easy work on the glass, snaring an unofficial 13 rebounds to accompany his nine points. Altoona received its largest contribution from Ashton Neely, who bucketed 16 points. Jalen Triplin scored 11 and Ashton Bardell canned seven to round out the Lions’ top scorers.

“Every time they made a run, we were able to push it back to 13-14 (points), “Vespignani said of the Eagles win. “So, our kids did a great job in that scenario. It’s a good job by them.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.