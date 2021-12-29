Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley fends off late push, tops Mechanicsburg in overtime to extend winning streak

For the last five games, teams have attempted to decipher the riddle that is the Cumberland Valley boys basketball team.

Teams have come just a few buckets shy of solving the equation, including top-tier programs like Chambersburg and Central Dauphin, but the Eagles’ depth and abundance of assets up and down their roster proved to perplex the opposition.

Wednesday night, in the Sauve Brothers Tournament championship game, Mechanicsburg altered the recent trend. Trailing as much as 11 points in the opening ticks of the third quarter, the Wildcats crawled back bucket by bucket to force overtime against the surging Eagles.

But even without the services of starters Jackson Boone and Dylan Levis — due to non-COVID-related illnesses, according to head coach David Vespiganini — CV refused to waver in the extra period, eking out a 63-58 triumph against the host Wildcats to hoist the Sauve trophy. The nail-biting win extends CV’s (6-2, 4-0 Commonwealth) winning streak to six games while the ‘Cats dip to 4-5.

“They play so hard here, they play so well here, they shoot the ball so well here,” Vespignani said of Mechanicsburg, “so we knew they had a run coming. I don't think we did a great job of really answering that run. A couple times we pushed, I think to a five [-point lead] maybe, but every time we would push, to their credit again, they made a shot. So, I'm just proud of our kids for making enough plays down the stretch to put ourselves in position to win.”

Needing players to step up, the Eagles received a 19-point outing from senior Troy Collard whose career night was complemented by 13 points from Grant Kuffa, 12 from Nolan Gilbert and 10 from JD Hunter.

Gilbert boasted the hot hand early, leading all scorers with 10 points at the half in a 28-20 Eagle lead. Without Boone’s 6-foot-5 frame roaming the paint, CV fed Gilbert the rock down low in his stead. The junior converted on contested takes at the rim and sported his share of drives to the hoop.

Come the second half, though, Mechanicsburg clamped down on Gilbert, forcing the Eagles into looks from 3-point territory. Collard and Kuffa both drained a pair of treys in the third quarter, Collard’s coming from the left corner in the midst of a back-and-forth battle of baskets.

“We think we have seven guys that can get us 10 [points] on any given night,” Vespignani said, “and even tonight, JD Hunter had 10 points, Troy Collard, 19 points, Grant [Kuffa] had 13, Nolan [Gilbert] 12. And again, we feel like us being able to move the ball and get the best shot for us, we have guys that will make that shot.”

Lukas Rhodes, who netted 11 points in the third quarter, led the Wildcats comeback effort via an arsenal of turn-around jumpers and a 4-for-4 performance at the free-throw line in the frame. Also receiving help from freshman guard Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg sprung to a 6-0 run early in the stanza, which helped close the gap to two at 45-43 by the end of the third.

Entering the fourth, the Wildcats quickly garnered the lead off a Sam DeLuca stick back and a pair of free throws from Rashawn Early-Holton. Smith continued to be the ‘Cats spark plug the rest of the way through, dropping six points in the fourth, which included two makes at the charity stripe to tie the game at 56 with 17.3 seconds remaining. He finished the night with 19 tallies, only behind Rhodes’ 21.

“Josh really getting us going, really helped the momentum,” Mechanicsburg head coach Kevin Rutherford said. “But they never quit. They keep fighting and they believe in themselves and in each other, and that’s important.”

In overtime, it was the Eagles ability to draw fouls and convert layups that gift-wrapped the tight win. Collard and Kuffa drove to the cup for the duet of lay-ins while Hunter and Spencer Titus made their way to the line, sinking a combined 3-of-7 attempts.

Prior to the Wildcats late push, CV held the reins to the contest up until the 6:24 mark of quarter four.

“It was a great team win,” Collard said, “and that’s all that matters.”

Despite the loss, the Wildcats felt a stimulus of growth in Wednesday night’s outing. They’ve gone toe-to-toe with Lower Dauphin and now the Eagles.

They’re just searching for those last few pieces to the puzzle.

“We talked about in the locker room,” Rutherford said, “they know that that's a team that might win the [Mid-Penn] Commonwealth. Most of the teams we play the rest of way out, are not gonna be better than that, that's for sure. So, I think we proved to ourselves that we belong. But eventually, those moral victories need to start turning into actual victories. Otherwise, it gets harder to believe, and we need to get over that hump.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.