Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley claims share of Commonwealth title with 50-44 win over Carlisle

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team recognized it needed some big buckets down the stretch.

Visiting Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Carlisle Friday at Gene Evans Gymnasium, it wasn’t the first time the Eagles found themselves in this position, as 11 days prior, on CV’s home court, the Herd pressured the Eagles in a 46-41 defeat. Friday night, with Carlisle trailing a mere two points in the final 20 seconds of the game, the Eagles needed to counter quickly and implement their experience from the Jan. 24 contest.

They did.

Sinking 7-of-8 free-throw attempts down said stretch, the Eagles (18-4, 13-1 Commonwealth) escaped with a 50-44 triumph and claimed a share of the Commonwealth title with Chambersburg — who they split their season series with at 1-1.

“They had just won three out of their last four,” Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani said of Carlisle, “and they are playing their best basketball this season. We knew it was Senior Night over here, and there was no way that we were going to walk in here and it was going to be any sort of easy game. … We had to earn every second, so I’m so proud of our guys for just battling and just continuing to play.”

In the final 20 seconds, it was four free-throws from junior Nolan Gilbert that clinched the win. Gilbert paced CV with 16 points, seven coming in the pivotal fourth quarter.

“I knew we needed those,” Gilbert said of the free throws, “and those are big time plays down the stretch in a game like that. We knew they were gonna come out probably play like [this], so I’m glad I could step up to the plate and knock them down.”

Knotted at 35 entering the fourth, the Eagles bolted to a 6-0 run after Carlisle (6-13, 3-10) scored three of the frame’s first five points. Gilbert accounted for one-third of the Eagles late spurt by bucketing a contested layup down low, and Troy Collard and Spencer Titus also got in the mix.

For much of the night, the Herd stymied the Eagles’ signature ball movement with a staunch 2-3 zone. It was much of the same for the Eagles, as they scored a clip of points off forced turnovers.

Along with its late 6-0 blitz, CV seized momentum on multiple occasions via runs. Carlisle opened the game on a 4-0 lead before the Eagles flipped the script with a 12-4 spurt. The Herd did bounce back and garnered a 13-12 first-quarter edge, but a 12-6 stretch from CV in the second translated to a 24-19 halftime advantage for the Eagles.

“It was back and forth,” Vespignani said, “and we made a couple of shots. We were able to push that thing, but they just kept it close. But again, I think we just [continued to] step up.”

For Carlisle, Jeremiah Snyder generated the majority of the offensive production, scoring a game-high 18 points. Using his football-esque build, Snyder got to the foul line on a trio of three-point play opportunities and capitalized on two of his three attempts.

His and-one opportunity at 3:43 in the third quarter kept Carlisle within four at 30-26, and a dish from Nick Stiltner underneath with 1:03 left boosted the Herd back into the lead at 35-33.

“Jeremiah has the ability to do that every single night,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said, “and every single day. He does it all the time. … He’s a guy that we’re going to be counting on these last three games, and we’re going to be counting on him next year, for sure. He has all the talent and ability in the world, and he’s just on a mission right now.”

But CV’s final push proved to be too much to climb back from. The Herd didn’t go quietly, though, as Julian Christopher knocked down a crowd-roaring turnaround jumper and an additional 2-pointer in the last 1:05 of the contest.

Christopher finished the night with 10 points and Stiltner contributed eight for the Herd. Carlisle had averaged 66.2 points per game across its last five bouts, entering Friday.

“I love being these guys’ coach,” Anderson said. “They come out and fight every night. This last month of basketball has been excellent basketball, and we haven’t always come out on the winning end, but these kids are in every game, they’re fighting in every game against really good teams, and that’s all you can ask for as coaches, to come out, play hard, execute on both ends and to stick together. And these guys are doing that right now.”

Alongside Gilbert’s 16 tallies, Titus tacked on eight points and Collard added seven. Friday’s win not only placed the Eagles as co-leaders atop the Commonwealth ranks, but it also capped their regular season with a 10-game winning streak.

“To these kids credit,” Vespignani said, “we won 10 games in the last 18 days. So, I’m just proud of them for stepping up to that challenge. And again, it’s not easy. So, we’re going to enjoy this one tonight.”

