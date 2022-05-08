Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser selected to 2022 All-State Class 6A Third Team

Throughout his high school career with Cedar Cliff boys basketball, Tyler Houser built a reputation as a profound presence on the Mid-Penn Conference circuit.

The 6-foot, 9-inch big man and Colt senior added an all-state nod to add to his resume Sunday when he was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association All-State Class 6A Boys Basketball Third Team.

Houser’s all-state recognition comes after a senior campaign that included averages of 19.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game and a 107-for-135 mark (79%) from the free-throw line. Houser scored his 1,000th career point in his final game with the blue and gold and guided the Colts to a Keystone Division crown, a Mid-Penn Championship, the District 3 6A semifinals and a berth to the PIAA 6A state tournament. He will continue his basketball career at Virginia Military Institute in the fall.

Houser was also dubbed the 2021-22 Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year and was tabbed a 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team honoree. He is third Colt in program history to be named all-state, including Tom Hess in 1968 and Scott Penwell in 2000.

The 2022 All-State 6A team was highlighted by Roman Catholic’s Daniel Skillings, who received Player of the Year laurels. Roman Catholic’s Chris McNesby and Cheltenham’s Patrick Fleury shared the Coach of the Year throne.

2021-22 Class 6A All-State Teams

First Team

Daniel Skillings, 6' 6", senior, Roman Catholic (Player of the Year)

Christian Fermin, 6' 10", senior, Pocono Mountain West

Demetrius Lilley, 6' 9", senior, Lower Merion

Ruben Rodriguez, 6' 1", junior, Reading

Devin Carney, 6' 1", senior, Butler

Xzayvier Brown, 6' 1", junior, Roman Catholic

Justin Moore, 6' 2", senior, Archbishop Wood

Second Team

Khalil Farmer, 6' 3", senior, Roman Catholic

Royce Parham, 6' 7", sophomore, North Hills

Jalil Bethea, 6' 2", sophomore, Archbishop Wood

Jason Shields, 6' 5", senior, Scranton

Eli Yofan, 6' 2", senior, Fox Chapel Area

Cameron Wallace, 6' 4", freshman, Great Valley

Third Team

Dylan Blair, 5' 10", junior, Downingtown West

Isaac Harris, 6' 3", senior, Northampton Area

Tyler Houser, 6' 9", senior, Cedar Cliff

Sam Brown, 6' 2", senior, LaSalle College

Donovan Hill, 6' 8", senior, Central Dauphin

Rasheem Dearry, 6' 3", senior, Cheltenham

