Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser selected to 2022 All-State Class 6A Third Team

Throughout his high school career with Cedar Cliff boys basketball, Tyler Houser built a reputation as a profound presence on the Mid-Penn Conference circuit.
The 6-foot, 9-inch big man and Colt senior added an all-state nod to add to his resume Sunday when he was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association All-State Class 6A Boys Basketball Third Team.
Houser’s all-state recognition comes after a senior campaign that included averages of 19.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game and a 107-for-135 mark (79%) from the free-throw line. Houser scored his 1,000th career point in his final game with the blue and gold and guided the Colts to a Keystone Division crown, a Mid-Penn Championship, the District 3 6A semifinals and a berth to the PIAA 6A state tournament. He will continue his basketball career at Virginia Military Institute in the fall.
Houser was also dubbed the 2021-22 Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year and was tabbed a 2021-22 All-Sentinel First Team honoree. He is third Colt in program history to be named all-state, including Tom Hess in 1968 and Scott Penwell in 2000.
The 2022 All-State 6A team was highlighted by Roman Catholic’s Daniel Skillings, who received Player of the Year laurels. Roman Catholic’s Chris McNesby and Cheltenham’s Patrick Fleury shared the Coach of the Year throne.
2021-22 Class 6A All-State Teams
First Team
Daniel Skillings, 6' 6", senior, Roman Catholic (Player of the Year)
Christian Fermin, 6' 10", senior, Pocono Mountain West
Demetrius Lilley, 6' 9", senior, Lower Merion
Ruben Rodriguez, 6' 1", junior, Reading
Devin Carney, 6' 1", senior, Butler
Xzayvier Brown, 6' 1", junior, Roman Catholic
Justin Moore, 6' 2", senior, Archbishop Wood
Second Team
Khalil Farmer, 6' 3", senior, Roman Catholic
Royce Parham, 6' 7", sophomore, North Hills
Jalil Bethea, 6' 2", sophomore, Archbishop Wood
Jason Shields, 6' 5", senior, Scranton
Eli Yofan, 6' 2", senior, Fox Chapel Area
Cameron Wallace, 6' 4", freshman, Great Valley
Third Team
Dylan Blair, 5' 10", junior, Downingtown West
Isaac Harris, 6' 3", senior, Northampton Area
Tyler Houser, 6' 9", senior, Cedar Cliff
Sam Brown, 6' 2", senior, LaSalle College
Donovan Hill, 6' 8", senior, Central Dauphin
Rasheem Dearry, 6' 3", senior, Cheltenham
