Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser checks off 1st preseason goal with Mid-Penn title

HERSHEY — Tyler Houser sat down at a gray table in the Cedar Cliff High School lobby before a Dec. 3, 2021 Colts practice and was asked in an interview about his goals for the upcoming boys basketball season.

Houser briefly pondered the question before confidently providing his answer.

“My goal is to win,” Houser said in the interview. “I don't really have any individual goals. I obviously want to be (Mid-Penn) first team but that's behind winning. I want to win the Mid-Penn championship, I want to win districts, and I want to make a state run. That's my goal for this year. Those are my only goals.”

Step one: check.

Thursday night, pitted against a resilient Shippensburg team at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center, Houser dropped 24 points en route to a 55-49 win over the Greyhounds that gave Cedar Cliff the Mid-Penn crown.

Houser's two free-throws with fewer than 30 seconds remaining in the contest cemented the Colts' first conference title since 2011.

“It means everything. Us seniors, we wanted this,” Houser said of the Mid-Penn crown while recalling that Dec. 3 conversation. “Before the Keystone (Division) title, we haven’t really won anything meaningful, and this really means a lot, and it isn't the last meaningful thing we're gonna win. We got one more to go (districts), and we want to compete for state title, too.”

But before Houser could imagine a district or state medal, he had a battle to tackle in the Mid-Penn final: slow down Shippensburg’s 6-foot-6 big man and University of Minnesota football signee Anthony Smith.

“We needed to win in the paint with their ability to rebound the ball on the offensive glass,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said, “and, obviously, Smith being a mountain of a man to move around in the paint, that for us was something that we had to win in order for us to win the game.”

The early advantage went to Houser. Helping his Cedar Cliff squad speed to a quick 20-7 lead, Houser bucketed 10 points in the first quarter. But come the start of the second, a second foul forced the Virginia Military Institute commit to sit for more than half of the frame.

It allowed Smith to boost his point total to eight first-half points and Shippensburg sliced the Cedar Cliff lead to three at 27-24 heading into intermission.

Houser began to store an energy that he was prepared to unleash in the second half.

“It was frustrating not being out there with my team,” Houser said of the two fouls, “but honestly maybe it was good because I got some rest. I got some rest, and I was fresh by the fourth quarter.”

Fresh he was. Houser tallied six points in the third quarter before seizing the momentum in the fourth, where he tacked on a quarter-high eight points which included the two late free throws to ice the game.

His final game line was eight made field goals — including a 3-pointer – and a 7-for-8 total from the free-throw line. Smith, on the other hand, bucketed a team-best 16 points for the Greyhounds. And collectively, the Colts weathered multiple Shippensburg surges, including 12-2 and 8-0 runs in the third and first quarters.

Houser won the battle.

“I knew our guards would do their work,” Houser said of the Colts’ joint effort. “Their guards are awesome, really good, but I knew our guards would get the job done. And obviously, I thought to myself, ‘I win this matchup, we’re gonna win this game.’”

“We still wanted the ball to go into his (Houser’s) hands early in the third quarter after he sat for the first four minutes [in the second],” Savercool said, “but just with the understanding that he had to be a little bit more creative with how he was going to score. And that's the IQ side of the game for Tyler that kind of came out, that he couldn't just play bully ball, so to speak, as a big man. He had to kind of dig into his arsenal and repertoire of finding different ways to score, whether it be in small spaces off the bounce, different post moves, drop steps and counters and things like that. So, I think in the second half, you saw the adjustments that Tyler made individually.”

With Mid-Penn gold in hand, Houser turned back to that preseason conversation where he spoke of the various team goals he aimed to attain. Through 21 regular-season games, Houser and his Colts crew flourished together, and he cited their cumulative work ethic in helping them reach this point.

But they’re hungry for more.

Step one is in the bag. Two and three are a working progress.

“We're not even close to done yet,” Houser said. “You’re going to be seeing us for a few more weeks.”

Savercool couldn’t be any more proud of his senior and team leader.

“It’s really cool,” Savercool said on Friday morning phone call. “What I said to him when I handed him the medal was, ‘You've put in the work to earn this.’ And the culmination of the 6 a.m. shootings and the commitment to the weight room and there's very, very, very few days that he's missed over the past four years, so the body of work that he's put in, it's just really cool to see the reward come out in the setting it did last night.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

