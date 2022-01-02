Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff remains undefeated, Cumberland Valley nabs 6 straight and other notes from this week

The opposition still hasn’t quite cracked the code of the Cedar Cliff boys basketball team.

Teams have come close to topping the Colts, but through three weeks of play, Cedar Cliff remains unscathed at 7-0. Only two teams have come within single digits of knocking off the Colts.

Las week,Cedar Cliff padded its undefeated record with wins over Boiling Springs (49-42) and Carlisle (43-31) in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament. Tyler Houser has been the key cog in the Cedar Cliff offense, as he bucketed 19 and 24 points Wednesday and Thursday. Houser is currently averaging 22.7 points per game.

Eagles bolt to 6 straight

Mechanicsburg gave Cumberland Valley a run for its money in the Sauve Brothers Tournament title game Wednesday, as the Wildcats forced overtime but ultimately fell 63-58. With the victory, the Eagles extended their winning streak to six games, following an 0-2 start to the open the season.

Keying the overtime win was senior Troy Collard, who posted 19 points. Down two starters — Jackson Boone and Dylan Levis — in Wednesday’s contest, the Eagles were in need of role players to step up. Collard led the team with his 19 tallies, but CV also received double-digit contributions from Grant Kuffa (13), Nolan Gilbert (12) and JD Hunter (10).

The Eagles have two more opportunities to lengthen their torrid stretch this week when they're scheduled to visit Central Dauphin East Tuesday and host Altoona Friday.

Area scoring leaders

Houser’s 22.7 points per game sits in the top tier of scoring averages in the Sentinel-area field. A handful of players are finding their way to the rim and tickling the twine from 3-point territory to pile up the points.

Boiling Springs senior guard and recent 1,000-point scorer Trey Martin heads the scoring list, averaging 27.6 points per contest. In five games action, he’s eclipsed the 30-point threshold on three occasions, including a season-high 39 points in the Bubblers' season opener against East Pennsboro.

Other key players across Cumberland County include Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes (23.2 ppg), Big Spring’s Matthew Ward (18 ppg) and Trinity’s James Gabbidon (17.1 ppg).

Standings (through Jan. 2)

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Chambersburg;3;1;7;1

Cumberland Valley;4;0;6;2

Central Dauphin;3;1;5;2

State College;2;2;5;3

CD East;2;2;3;4

Altoona;1;3;3;4

Carlisle;0;4;2;6

Harrisburg;0;4;1;4

KEYSTONE DIVISION

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Cedar Cliff;4;0;7;0

Palmyra;2;1;7;1

Hershey;4;1;5;2

Lower Dauphin;2;2;3;3

Milton Hershey;1;1;2;2

Mechanicsburg;1;3;4;5

Red Land;1;3;2;6

Mifflin County;0;3;1;5

COLONIAL DIVISION

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Waynesboro;3;0;6;2

Shippensburg;2;0;5;1

Northern;2;1;3;4

Big Spring;1;2;3;4

James Buchanan;1;2;3;4

West Perry;0;5;3;6

Boiling Springs;1;1;2;4

Greencastle-Antrim;1;3;2;6

CAPITAL DIVISION

;League;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Middletown;4;0;6;0

Trinity;2;1;4;2

Bishop McDevitt;2;1;3;4

Steelton-Highspire;2;1;3;4

Susquehanna Township;2;1;2;4

East Pennsboro;0;4;0;7

Camp Hill;0;4;0;7

