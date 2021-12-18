Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff last undefeated Sentinel-area team standing and other notes from Friday's games

And then there was one.

Sprinting to a wide-marginal 73-48 victory Friday night against Mid-Penn Keystone foe Mifflin County, Cedar Cliff escaped the opening-week rubble unscathed as the sole undefeated Sentinel-area boys basketball team remaining.

Much of the perfect record is due to the elite play from big man and Virginia Military Institute signee Tyler Houser, who’s averaging 25.6 points per game through the Colts three contests. He dropped a season-high 30 points Thursday night in a non-league win against Central York. Cedar Cliff’s additional triumph came against Mechanicsburg in its season opener Tuesday, a 61-39 drubbing.

Eagles bounce back x2

Two opening-weekend losses at the hands of William Allen and Hershey in the Hershey Tip-Off Tournament placed Cumberland Valley in a quick 0-2 hole heading into a combative Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division slate. But having to replace three of their top four scorers from last year, the Eagles redirected the ship Tuesday with a 56-45 win over Chambersburg and added another decisive triumph Friday (62-47) while hosting State College to break even at 2-2.

Nolan Gilbert and Jackson Boone padded the stat sheet over the course of Tuesday and Friday. Gilbert netted 39 points between the two games, and Boone added 27.

Bulldogs and Herd slip

Both Big Spring and Carlisle notched opening-night wins last Friday in their respective tip-off tournaments but have each lost three straight since. The Bulldogs fell to Columbia in the JT Kuhn Tip-Off championship game, followed by losses to Shippensburg and Waynesboro Tuesday and Friday. The Herd’s track record is duplicative with a loss to Hempfield in the Carlisle Classic final before nail-biting setbacks to Altoona and Central Dauphin East Tuesday and Thursday.

Despite the three-game skid, Matt Ward became the all-time 3-point scorer in Big Spring program history Tuesday, breaking Cale Nelson’s 17-year-standing record of 187 career 3s. Nelson was current Big Spring head coach Jason Creek’s teammate.

Top scorers

* based on information provided to The Sentinel

Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley: 21

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 20

Charlie Werner, Cedar Cliff: 17

Owen Schlager, Trinity: 17

Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley: 15

Ayden Frey, Cedar Cliff: 15

Ben Skurcenski, Trinity: 15

James Gabbidon, Trnity: 14

Andrew Gingrich, Northern: 12

Scores from Friday's games

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 62, State College 47

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 73, Mifflin County 48

Palmyra 36, Red Land 22

Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 42

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 49, West Perry 41

Waynesboro 68, Big Spring 45

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, ppd.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire 61, Camp Hill 47

Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 24

Nonleague

Trinity 57, Wilkes-Barre 51

Records through Dec. 17 games

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 2-2

Carlisle 1-3

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 3-0

Red Land 1-3

Mechanicsburg 1-3

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 3-1

East Pennsboro 0-3

Camp Hill 0-4

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 2-1

Northern 2-1

Boiling Springs 1-1

Big Spring 1-3

Saturday's schedule

Nonleague

Cocalico at Mechanicsburg, 1:30 p.m.

Hazelton at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

