Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff feeds off huge third quarter, downs Carlisle for Alumni title

Staring down a straightaway 3-pointer early in the third quarter, Cedar Cliff’s Sam Grube briefly hesitated before pulling the trigger and sending his shot swishing through the net, sparking an eventual 13-2 Cedar Cliff run Thursday night.

Until that point, Carlisle had presented a vacuum-tight defense despite the Colts’ size advantage. But making a lone layup in the third quarter proved to be the Herd’s back-breaker, as Cedar Cliff fed off the 13-2 spurt, riding to a 43-31 victory and capturing the Boiling Spring Alumni Tournament championship at Boiling Springs High School.

Cedar Cliff extended its winning streak to seven games (7-0) with the triumph while the Herd dropped to 2-6.

“We wanted to throw the first punch to start the game and we did that, and we wanted to throw the first punch out of halftime and really try and to set the tempo and tone to our favor,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said. “The kids did a great job defensively for all four quarters tonight, and that really set the stage for us to control the tempo of the game.”

Cedar Cliff received the bulk of its points from big man and Virginia Military Institute signee Tyler Houser, who netted 24 points, scoring 14 in the first half and 10 in the second. Aside from Houser’s outpouring of buckets, sophomore Sam Grube tickled the twine with a trio of 3-pointers, paving the way to 13 points.

“Sam’s a super sophomore,” Savercool said, “and he’s going to be a special player for us. He works hard. He wants to get better. He wants to be coached. He just continually will get better as the season goes on, because that’s just his personality and the type of kid he is. So, I was really happy for him tonight because he puts in a lot of work and his game continues to get better every time [out].”

The Colts fed Houser down in the paint to open the contest. The 6-foot-9 center used elite footwork to make his way to the basket while also showcasing a flair for fadeaway jumpers. He knocked down a trey as well in the first quarter to accumulate seven points and push the Colt advantage to 12-7.

Much of the second quarter belonged to him as well, but the Herd’s trashing defensive sets slowed down the big man a touch. Meanwhile, on the offensive end, Carlisle ramped up the pace, as four players reached the scoring column and at one point, knotted the game at 15. Houser and Grube responded at the end of the quarter, though, ballooning the Cedar Cliff lead to 22-17.

“We had a lot of resiliency in that first half and fought back,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said, “but in the second half, we just didn’t have any fight at all. We’ll figure that out, but we got to figure that out.”

The 13-2 run accounted for the third quarter output— resulting in a 35-19 score — and all that remained was holding possession and milking the clock.

Julian Christopher bucketed a team-high nine points for the Herd. Nick Stiltner — tasked with locking down Houser most of the night — and Jeremiah Snyder each chipped in five points. Senior guard Dylan Young was held scoreless from the field, only converting a duo of first-quarter free throws.

Cedar Cliff also received four points from younger brother Justin Houser.

“I think we took quick shots,” Anderson said of Carlisle’s third quarter. “We tried to get everything back all at once at times, and that’s not gonna win you a basketball game, that’s not going to do you any good on the offensive end. We did miss a lot of them, and I think we only scored two points, and that can’t happen.

“That comes with being stagnant on the offensive end. We got to continue to move the rock and get everybody involved.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

