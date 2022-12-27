Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff bears down, survives Boiling Springs in Alumni Tournament semifinal

Last week in practice, head coach Tigh Savercool stressed the need and desire to play a full 32 minutes with his Cedar Cliff boys basketball team.

The Colts endured breaks in motivation and determination across their five-game stretch to open the regular season. Savercool saw a switch flip in Tuesday’s semifinal game against Boiling Springs in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament at Dieter Court.

The Colts galloped out of the gate with a hunger and bore down late when the Bubblers pressed and crept back within reach. It was a complete game from Savercool’s crew as Cedar Cliff survived a plucky Boiling Springs group with a 52-45 victory.

The semifinal win pits the Colts against Carlisle in Wednesday’s championship at 5 p.m. Boiling Springs falls to the consolation tilt opposite Manheim Township, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

“Tonight, I saw a pulse out of them,” Savercool said of his team. “In the first half, early on, of guys getting after it a little bit more, so we put ourselves in good position. And then we got a little bit rushed and took some bad shots we shouldn't have taken … and kind of made a game of it. But that's the process of learning how to win. As long as we get them to play hard, the next step is that of closing games out.”

Aiden Cada led the Colts (3-3, 1-2 Keystone) into battle and bucketed a game-high 20 points. Cada ignited Cedar Cliff’s red-hot start and canned four 3-pointers in the first half. The early surge of baskets steered the Colts to a 15-12 first-quarter lead and a 28-22 halftime advantage.

“Once I started hitting a few 3s and I play out a little bit more, that opens up the lanes for me, my teammates and just opened up a lot opportunities to score,” Cada said.

Boiling Springs (2-5, 0-2 Capital) hung tight with the Colts, but couldn’t leapfrog the visitors. The Bubblers had jetted to an 8-2 lead from opening tip before the Colts clawed back with a 9-0 tear. They didn’t relinquish the lead.

“It really came down to communicating,” Cada said, “getting people in the right spots, moving the ball, keeping the ball hot in front of the defense.”

The Bubblers had three players eclipse double figures, punctuated by Carson Tuckey’s team-leading 14 points. Brandon Ascione dropped 11 in support and Brayden Richie, after a scoreless first half, netted 10 points in the host’s late push.

“We tried to pressure the perimeter and when everything's a hand-check call, it really makes it tough,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said of the second-half fight. “So when they get off the whistles a little bit down the stretch, that allows us to make some plays and come back and be more aggressive.”

Cedar Cliff managed to outrebound the Bubblers 15-1 on the offensive glass, which extended several possessions and amassed to double digits in the second-chance category. The Colts, with Boiling Springs’ hounding defensive presence late in the fourth quarter, converted at the foul line to silence a Bubbler comeback.

Sam Grube complemented Cada’s 20 points with 10 tallies. Keith Ford and Trey Seilhamer scored seven apiece in relief.

“It was just decision making of toeing the line of still playing to win but still playing smart,” Savercool said. “And as long as we get them to play hard, then we'll start getting them to play smart.”

Carlisle advances to championship

A balanced offensive attack and stalwart defense rocketed Carlisle to a 72-41 victory over Manheim Township in the semifinals of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

Jaydon Smith dropped a game-high 23 points and laid the groundwork for a quartet of Herd double-digit performances. Sophomore Spencer Griffie bucketed 14 points, Parker Smith canned 13 and Julian Christopher rounded out the double-figure contingent with 11.

“It all starts with energy for us and when we come out with that energy, I feel like we’re unbeatable,” Jaydon Smith said. “We just came out with so much energy and then we just kept running the score up. So, we just had to stay focused and we came out with the win.”

Carlisle’s victory was propelled by a strong first half that saw the Herd bolt to a 20-11 first-quarter lead. By halftime, powered by Jaydon Smith’s 13 points and Griffie’s 12, Carlisle’s lead expanded to 38-21.

“If you saw a different mindset from the gate tonight, that was kind of what we were preaching the whole way up to it,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “We had to come out as the aggressor, got to come out and throw the first punch, and that's what the kids did. And they didn't back down.”

Jaydon Smith scored another eight points in the third quarter to dilate the Carlisle (4-2, 1-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) advantage even further, and eight tallies from Christopher put the gift wrapping on the Herd victory.

Bennett Parmer and Sebastian Henson paced the Blue Streak (3-7) effort with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“We like to have our defense kickstart our offense, and that's what we did tonight,” Anderson said. “We got out in transition, we got good stops on the defensive end and that's what happens when they do that.”