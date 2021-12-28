Boys Basketball: Carlisle's team effort leads to overtime win over Boiling Springs

With three seasons of varsity basketball under his belt, Carlisle’s Dylan Young is acclimated to the high-pressure situations.

But standing on the free-throw line in a two-point game Tuesday night at Dieter Court in overtime against Boiling Springs, Young couldn’t help but feel a tingle of anxiousness as he went through his pre-shot routine prior to his first attempt.

“A little bit,” Young said of his feeling of nervousness, stepping to the foul line. “It was a pretty close game; it was pretty intense considering we're both close together, so it was kind of like a rivalry. But I just kept calm.”

Converting his first attempt, Young repeated the success on his second attempt, sending the ball swimming through the net to ice a 53-49 victory over the plucky Bubblers on Day 1 of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

With the win, Carlisle snapped a five-game losing skid, improving its record to 2-5. Boiling Springs, which received a 30-point outing from recent 1,000-point scorer Trey Martin, fell to 2-3.

“That’s our guy,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said of Young. “We drew up those last two plays to get Dylan the ball at the end to close out the game, and he did that. He made those last two to put us up by four. They had that momentum where you never knew what was gonna happen next.”

Young paced the Herd with 19 points, but the game featured an all-around effort from Carlisle. Clinging to a lead from the end of the first quarter until the remaining 2:06 of regulation, the Herd didn’t see one player particularly shine in the spotlight.

Young stirred the collective pot early, however, canning a pair of 3-pointers to boost Carlisle to a 12-11 first-quarter lead. In the second quarter, five players pitched in at least two points, as the Herd keyed on a clean transition game and a mixed bag of defensive looks in an effort to slow down Martin.

The variety of defensive sequences — including trap, zone and double-team looks — resulted in thunderous blocks from big man Nick Stiltner on the Bubbler end and drives to the lane off steals, including a coast-to-coast run from Jeremiah Snyder that led to a crowd-roaring dunk.

“We tried to make it tough for him (Martin) to get through to his spots,” Anderson said. “He's such a strong kid, and we tried to make it as difficult as possible for him to get the ball in the post. We keyed in on him with a second man, and we would run and jump him to get the ball out of his hands.”

Out of the break and grappling to a two-point edge at 22-20, the Herd continued to apply the pressure. On offense, they switched up the game plan a touch, knocking down wing jumpers and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities thanks to their share of offensive rebounds.

It helped dilate their lead to 38-30 at the closing of quarter three after a 6-3 run late in the period.

“It was a big team effort,” Young said. “We came in just trying to stop [Martin], and I think we did that to the best of our ability. And we didn't force anything, we all just played as one.”

But breathing life into the Boiling Springs offense, Martin cashed in on a monstrous fourth quarter, netting 11 points. No matter the defensive set Carlisle threw his way, the Shippensburg University pledge knifed through the teeth of the Herd outfit. Martin’s scoring touch combined with a corner 3-pointer from Maddex Labuda closed the deficit to three points with 3:21 left.

An on-the-move wing 3-pointer from Martin knotted the game at 41 apiece at the 2:06 mark, but Stiltner answered for Carlisle, banking in a put-back off a missed trey while also making his way to the charity stripe. Martin again came up strong for the Bubblers, spinning to the hoop on an additional layup.

The trading buckets resulted in a 45-45 score at the end of regulation. Martin scored four points in overtime but Young’s five tallies — 3-for-4 at the free-throw line — coupled with two points from Snyder and one from Stiltner cinched the victory.

Stiltner bucketed 11 points for Carlisle while Snyder and Cam Lyons doubled down on 10-point performances to complement Young’s 19. Boiling Springs received an equal output (10 points) from Labuda.

“This is what it's about. This is what competing is about,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said of his team’s performance. “Unfortunately, we came out on the short end of the stick tonight, but as Coach Dieter used to say, ‘Little things make big things happen.’ And there's just a couple little things, those key stretches, we didn't do and that might have been the difference.”

The Bubblers return to the hardwood Wednesday versus an undefeated Cedar Cliff crew (5-0). The Herd follow suit Thursday to cap the tournament.

“We got the hump off of our backs,” Anderson said. “We were on a five-game skid and this one was really important, anything could happen now. We're gonna build off of that momentum and hopefully go out and play a good game on Thursday night.”

