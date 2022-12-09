Boys Basketball: Carlisle keys on ball movement to pick apart Mechanicsburg in Classic semifinal win

Jaydon Smith’s fingers formed two circles over his eyes after he delivered a perfect pass to Carlisle teammate Julian Christopher on a layup late in the first quarter.

The Herd boys basketball team, after flaunting its aggression in a win against Gettysburg Tuesday, carried the same energy Friday into a Carlisle Classic semifinal against Mechanicsburg. But rather than keying on transition points like they had Tuesday, the Herd focused on rhythmic passing sequences to pick apart the Wildcats’ in-your-face defense.

Smith’s first-quarter delivery to Christopher was one of 16 assists for Carlisle Friday, as the Herd dispatched Mechanicsburg 59-49 at Gene Evans Gymnasium to advance to Saturday’s Classic championship. Carlisle draws Hempfield, a 52-40 winner of West York earlier Friday, in the title tilt at 3:30 p.m.

“That’s something we’re trying to do,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “That’s something we’re preaching every day practice, is share the ball. … The assists on the chart showed tonight.”

The 16 assisted field goals came on 19 of Carlisle’s makes from the field. The helpers weren’t clustered with one player either, as the Herd (2-0) had five players reach at least eight points.

Christopher paced Carlisle with 13 points. Big man Seth Griffie supported with 11. Smith, Jeremiah Snyder and Lucas Ream each followed with eight.

“I love swinging the ball,” Christopher said. “I love seeing my teammates eat and that’s what I was just trying to do, was try and get everyone involved.”

Carlisle began to separate from the Wildcats shortly before halftime. Christopher swung the pendulum in the final seconds of the second quarter, feeding Griffie a pass in the paint as the horn sounded.

The Herd took a 30-24 advantage into intermission and quickly expanded their lead in the third, as Snyder lifted the lid on an alley-oop from Ream. Mechanicsburg (2-1) pushed back with a 6-0 run before Carlisle settled in. Smith drew four points down low, and Carlisle worked its way to the foul line to take an 11-point edge.

Carlisle formulated an 8-0 spree in the fourth, ending any chance of a Wildcat comeback.

“It’s that same energy they come out with,” Anderson said. “They love each other out there on the court. They trust each other. They play for each other.”

Mechanicsburg matched the Herd’s intensity in the first half, scrapping for loose balls and second-chance opportunities. Chance Yanoski, who led all scorers with 14 points, picked up five tallies in the first to keep the ‘Cats in tune with Carlisle at 15-15.

Justin Bardo found his stroke from beyond the arc in the second, canning a pair of 3-pointers. The 3-balls boosted the Wildcats to a 23-21 lead before Ream answered with a straightaway trey of his own with 2:43 left. Carlisle rode a 6-0 run, capped by Griffie’s buzzer-beater, to seize the momentum.

“There’s not going to be too many games that we go out and we’re not the more athletic team. That’s how we look at it,” Anderson said. “We always think we’re the more athletic team, and anytime we get another team that is aggressive and athletic, it’s a good test for us.”

For Mechanicsburg, Yanoski’s 14 points was complemented by 12 from Bardo. Josh Smith added 10.

“We’re hungry,” Christopher said. “We’ve been losing for a long time and we got a great team. We’re ready to win. We’re coming.”

Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: 5 players to watch during the 2022-23 season Aidan Sallie, so., F, Big Spring Sallie didn’t quietly enter the Bulldog starting lineup halfway through last season. Rather, he made his presence known every time he stepped on the court. In his debut season, Sallie quickly compiled 208 career points and drained 34 3-pointers. The offensive production was complemented by 89 rebounds, thanks in part to his 6-foot-4 frame. Carson Tuckey, sr., G, Boiling Springs Coming to Bubbletown by way of Carlisle Christian, Tuckey looks to fill the void of two-time all-state guard Trey Martin, who recently started his college career at Shippensburg University. Tuckey was the heartbeat of the Knight offense last winter, as he guided Carlisle Christian to its first-ever Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference title. Tuckey finished with a 17.2 point per game average as a junior. Jaydon Smith, jr., G, Carlisle Smith’s shooting stroke reached another level on the back end of last season. The then-sophomore’s soft touch translated to an 11.5 points per game average and helped Carlisle top Harrisburg twice in the same season for the first time under the direction of head coach Andre Anderson. The scoring output was accompanied by averages of 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Nolan Gilbert, sr., F, Cumberland Valley The Eagles’ 2021 starting lineup was complete as any, and Gilbert was a crucial piece to CV’s consistency. Helping CV to its first Commonwealth Division crown since 2014 — and the first outright since 1982 — Gilbert bucketed 10.7 points per game en route to a 19-8 record. With Gilbert spearheading the front court, the Eagles soared to their second PIAA tournament appearance in the last four years and placed seventh in the District 3 Class 6A playoff field. Trey Weiand, sr., G/F, Trinity Weiand will be one of several seniors on the floor for the ‘Rocks this winter in what’s shaping up to be a promising season. The guard/forward combo played his part last season, recording an average of 9.3 points in addition to 6.8 boards per game. With Weiand’s contribution, Trinity advanced to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals and forged a 19-7 record. Watch Now: Mid-Penn boys basketball players speak prior to tip-off of the 2022 season