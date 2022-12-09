 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Carlisle keys on ball movement to pick apart Mechanicsburg in Classic semifinal win

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Mechanicsburg Basketball 7.jpg

Carlisle's Parker Smith shoots a free throw during the first quarter in the 35th Carlisle Classic Tournament against Mechanicsburg at Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel File

Jaydon Smith’s fingers formed two circles over his eyes after he delivered a perfect pass to Carlisle teammate Julian Christopher on a layup late in the first quarter.

The Herd boys basketball team, after flaunting its aggression in a win against Gettysburg Tuesday, carried the same energy Friday into a Carlisle Classic semifinal against Mechanicsburg. But rather than keying on transition points like they had Tuesday, the Herd focused on rhythmic passing sequences to pick apart the Wildcats’ in-your-face defense.

Smith’s first-quarter delivery to Christopher was one of 16 assists for Carlisle Friday, as the Herd dispatched Mechanicsburg 59-49 at Gene Evans Gymnasium to advance to Saturday’s Classic championship. Carlisle draws Hempfield, a 52-40 winner of West York earlier Friday, in the title tilt at 3:30 p.m.

“That’s something we’re trying to do,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “That’s something we’re preaching every day practice, is share the ball. … The assists on the chart showed tonight.”

People are also reading…

The 16 assisted field goals came on 19 of Carlisle’s makes from the field. The helpers weren’t clustered with one player either, as the Herd (2-0) had five players reach at least eight points.

Christopher paced Carlisle with 13 points. Big man Seth Griffie supported with 11. Smith, Jeremiah Snyder and Lucas Ream each followed with eight.

“I love swinging the ball,” Christopher said. “I love seeing my teammates eat and that’s what I was just trying to do, was try and get everyone involved.”

Carlisle began to separate from the Wildcats shortly before halftime. Christopher swung the pendulum in the final seconds of the second quarter, feeding Griffie a pass in the paint as the horn sounded.

The Herd took a 30-24 advantage into intermission and quickly expanded their lead in the third, as Snyder lifted the lid on an alley-oop from Ream. Mechanicsburg (2-1) pushed back with a 6-0 run before Carlisle settled in.  Smith drew four points down low, and Carlisle worked its way to the foul line to take an 11-point edge.

Carlisle formulated an 8-0 spree in the fourth, ending any chance of a Wildcat comeback.

“It’s that same energy they come out with,” Anderson said. “They love each other out there on the court. They trust each other. They play for each other.”

Mechanicsburg matched the Herd’s intensity in the first half, scrapping for loose balls and second-chance opportunities. Chance Yanoski, who led all scorers with 14 points, picked up five tallies in the first to keep the ‘Cats in tune with Carlisle at 15-15.

Justin Bardo found his stroke from beyond the arc in the second, canning a pair of 3-pointers. The 3-balls boosted the Wildcats to a 23-21 lead before Ream answered with a straightaway trey of his own with 2:43 left. Carlisle rode a 6-0 run, capped by Griffie’s buzzer-beater, to seize the momentum.

“There’s not going to be too many games that we go out and we’re not the more athletic team. That’s how we look at it,” Anderson said. “We always think we’re the more athletic team, and anytime we get another team that is aggressive and athletic, it’s a good test for us.”

Boys Basketball: Local storylines ahead of the 2022-23 season
Boys Basketball: 2022-23 season preview capsules with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

For Mechanicsburg, Yanoski’s 14 points was complemented by 12 from Bardo. Josh Smith added 10.

“We’re hungry,” Christopher said. “We’ve been losing for a long time and we got a great team. We’re ready to win. We’re coming.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News