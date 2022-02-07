Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs withstands Camp Hill's 2nd and 3rd-quarter push, tops Lions 58-44

As Ryan Juliana knifed into the teeth of the Camp Hill defense late in the first quarter, Brayden Richie bulleted a pass to his cutting teammate, and Juliana promptly banked in the driving layup.

The Boiling Springs boys basketball team aimed to come out the gate firing on all cylinders in its Monday night contest. It was a must considering they were pitted against a Camp Hill outfit that had righted the ship on its season — the Lions started 0-8 — and entered Monday’s bout at Boiling Springs’ Dieter Court having won three of their last four.

The Bubblers remained true to the formula, as Juliana’s drive to the cup capped a Bubbler 16-0 first-quarter run.

Fending off valiant second- and third-quarter efforts from the Lions, and using a 23-point outing from senior Trey Martin, Boiling Springs (11-8, 8-4 Colonial) escaped Monday’s Mid-Penn crossover contest with a 58-44 triumph.

“It was huge,” Martin said of the run. “We wanted to come out with intensity, and that was what we did. And the shots were falling. So, that was great but if we could do that every game, that’d be great.”

Prior to Monday’s tip-off, the Lions (7-14, 2-9 Capital) teetered on the District 3 Class 3A playoff bubble, holding the final and No. 6 seed in the 3A contingent. Boiling Springs sat comfortably as the No. 7 seed in a Class 4A bracket that sends 10 teams to the postseason dance.

“Just continuing to fight, to not give up on your season, to keep fighting and get yourself some extra games because it’s never over until it’s over,” Camp Hill head coach Scott Barrows said of what he’s seen in his team in their late stretch. “Until the power rankings are released on the last day, it’s not over for us.”

The Bubblers’ early 16-0 blitz paid dividends late. With Camp Hill crawling to within three at the end of the third quarter, at 40-37, the Bubblers were in need of a counter. Integrating an all-around team effort in the fourth, the Bubblers bartered baskets with the plucky Lions.

Trey Martin scored six of his points on free-throws and Maddex Labuda, who registered three first-half fouls, found his shooting stroke and bucketed a pair of three-point play opportunities.

“We knew that they were going to push back,” Martin said, “everybody does after a 16-0 run. But we just came to the time where we were like, ‘We just need to stay composed and do what we do.’”

The major Camp Hill push came in the second quarter when the Lions outscored the Bubblers 15-9. After a sluggish start from the field and a 1-for-7 showing at the foul line, Michael Baturin began to steer his team down a potential winning path.

Baturin recorded eight of his team-high 19 points in the second, and the Lions received five points from Benjamin Ellis as well. Chipping away at the lead, Camp Hill turned a 21-6 first-quarter margin into a much more doable 31-20 deficit.

“To come out the way we did,” Barrows said, “not talking, not with the energy, was disappointing in my guys. But they fought back.”

Camp Hill saw mirroring success in the third, outscoring Boiling Springs 16-10 in the frame. But the late composure and early surge from the Bubblers was enough to sink the Lions. In the first-quarter spree, Boiling Springs had five players tally at least one bucket.

The Lions second-quarter boost included a 13-2 spurt.

“It’s funny,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said, “as a coach, you don’t like those runs as crazy as it sounds. Because we watch it in college, you watch it in pros, you watch it all the time. Teams get out to huge runs and then that’s what happens.”

Trey Martin's 23 [points paced all scorers, however Labuda and Richie also reached double digits for the Bubblers, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ellis pitched in 12 for Camp Hill.

The Bubblers fiery start transitioned to a calm, cool and collected feeling as the final seconds bled away on the scoreboard.

“They were a tough team,” Trey Martin said. “They came out ready to play, and every team’s ready to play, but they came out ready, and they were physical.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

