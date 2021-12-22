Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin scores 1,000th point and other notes from Wednesday's games

In the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game on the road against Greencastle-Antrim, Boiling Springs senior guard Trey Martin scored his 1,000th career point.

Entering the night, Martin needed nine points to the reach milestone and was forced to wait three games to do so, following two postponements and a missed game Monday at Big Spring due to undisclosed reasons.

Martin's 1,000th career point helped the Bubblers earn a 64-58 win over the Blue Devils, bringing their record to 2-2. Martin finished the night with 30 points, knocking down eight shots from the field and converting 12 of 16 attempts at the free-throw line. His 1,000th point came on his first drained 3-pointer.

Martin is just the 10th 1,000-point scorer in program history. He’s also the first to reach quadruple digits since Matt Keys in 2002 and the fastest to do so in program history.

“It means a lot,” Martin said of scoring his 1,000th point. “It’s definitely been a goal of mine since coming to the program freshman year.”

Colts and Eagles continue to roll

With a 48-18 stomping of Red Land and a 63-35 victory over Harrisburg, respectively, Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley extended their winning streaks to five games Wednesday. The Colts' record remains unblemished (5-0) while the Eagles continued their rebound after two opening-weekend losses, improving their record to 5-2.

Charlie Werner guided Cedar Cliff Wednesday night with 13 points against Red Land. Tyler Houser chipped in an additional 11 and Justin Houser and Ayden Frey tallied eight and seven points, respectively.

For the Eagles, Grant Kuffa led the charge against Harrisburg with 12 points. Troy Collard tacked on an additional 10 points, Spencer Titus and Jackson Boone each bucketed nine, and Nolan Gilbert posted eight.

Trinity, Camp Hill go toe-to-toe

The crosstown rivalry between Trinity and Camp Hill didn’t disappoint Wednesday night. Making the most of their opportunities at the free-throw line (13-of-16), Trinity edged out the visiting Lions 67-60.

Senior guard James Gabbidon remained hot for the Shamrocks, leading all scorers with 20 points. Fellow fourth-year man Ben Skurcenski followed suit with 14 points, and freshman Owen Schlager pitched in a dozen.

It was the tale of two quarters for Camp Hill, as the Lions opened the game with six first-quarter points but dropped 21 in the second quarter. It was much of the same in the second half, as Camp Hill scored 10 in the third and 23 in the fourth in a comeback effort that ultimately fell short. Michael Baturin, Kyle Shoen and Benjamin Ellis each reached double figures in the scoring column. Baturin totaled a team-best 17 points while Shoen and Ellis posted 13 and 12, respectively.

Top scorers from Wednesday’s games

*based on information sent to The Sentinel

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 30

Dylan Young, Carlisle: 23

James Gabbidon, Trinity: 20

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 20

Sam Burch, Mechanicsburg: 18

Michael Baturin, Camp Hill: 17

Ben Skurcenski, Trinity: 14

Brayden Richie, Boiling Springs: 14

Zach French, Northern: 14

Wednesday’s scoreboard

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 38

Cumberland Valley 63, Harrisburg 35

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 18

Lower Dauphin 55, Mechanicsburg 50

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs 64, Greencastle-Antrim 58

Waynesboro 50, Northern 42

Big Spring at James Buchanan, ppd.

Shippensburg 72, West Perry 37

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 67, Camp Hill 60

Steelton-Highspire 60, East Pennsboro 33

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

