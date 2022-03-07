Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin, Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, Trinity's Julian Gabbidon underline Mid-Penn All-Star teams

With the boys basketball regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.
In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named division all-stars. Three local players received Player of the Year nods, including Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin in the Colonial Division, Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser in the Keystone Division and Trinity’s Julian Gabbidon in the Capital Division.
Three area coaches were also tabbed with Coach of the Year honors, including Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani, Cedar Cliff’s Tigh Savercool and Trinity’s Larry Kostelac Jr.
Below is the full of list of Sentinel-area honorees divided by division.
PIAA Championships: Here are the first-round opponents, sites and times for Sentinel-area basketball teams
Capital Division
First team — Julian Gabbidon, Trinity
First team — Talik Wall, Trinity
Second team — Bryan Skurcenski, Trinity
People are also reading…
Second team — Trey Weiand, Trinity
Honorable mention — Michael Baturin, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro
Commonwealth Division
First team — Spencer Titus, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Jaydon Smith, Carlisle
Colonial Division
First team — Trey Martin, Boiling Springs
First team — Matthew Ward, Big Spring
First team — Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg
First team — Jayden Statum, Shippensburg
First team — Anthony Smith, Shippensburg
Honorable mention — Zach French, Northern
Honorable mention — Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs
Honorable mention — Jake Knouse, Big Spring
Keystone Division
First team — Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff
First team — Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg
First team — Charlie Werner, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Trenten Smith, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Sam Burch, Mechanicsburg
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports