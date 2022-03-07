 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin, Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, Trinity's Julian Gabbidon underline Mid-Penn All-Star teams

With the boys basketball regular season in the books, the Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2021-22 Division All-Star teams Sunday night.

In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named division all-stars. Three local players received Player of the Year nods, including Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin in the Colonial Division, Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser in the Keystone Division and Trinity’s Julian Gabbidon in the Capital Division.  

Three area coaches were also tabbed with Coach of the Year honors, including Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani, Cedar Cliff’s Tigh Savercool and Trinity’s Larry Kostelac Jr.

Below is the full of list of Sentinel-area honorees divided by division.

Capital Division

First team — Julian Gabbidon, Trinity

First team — Talik Wall, Trinity

Second team — Bryan Skurcenski, Trinity

Second team — Trey Weiand, Trinity

Honorable mention — Michael Baturin, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro

Commonwealth Division

First team — Spencer Titus, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Jaydon Smith, Carlisle

Colonial Division

First team — Trey Martin, Boiling Springs

First team — Matthew Ward, Big Spring

First team — Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg

First team — Jayden Statum, Shippensburg

First team — Anthony Smith, Shippensburg

Honorable mention — Zach French, Northern

Honorable mention — Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs

Honorable mention — Jake Knouse, Big Spring

Keystone Division

First team — Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff

First team — Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg

First team — Charlie Werner, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Trenten Smith, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Sam Burch, Mechanicsburg

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

