Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs evens season series with Bulldogs, Shippensburg returns to the court in style and other notes from Friday's games

Chalk one up for the Bubblers in the battle of the Springs.

Ignited by a 29-point outing from senior guard Trey Martin, Boiling Springs squeaked by Big Spring Friday night with a 48-44 win. The longstanding rivals split their regular-season series after the Bulldogs took the first matchup with a 58-28 score.

Martin’s 29 points was accented by five 3-pointers. Joining his teammate in double-digit figures, Marcus Boyle scored 12 with a 3-for-7 performance at the foul line. Matthew Ward canned 22 for the Bulldogs, and Tucker Lowery scored nine.

The Bubblers (7-5, 5-2 Colonial) have now reeled off five straight wins while Big Spring (7-6, 5-4 Colonial) has lost its last two.

Greyhounds return in style

Having not played a game since Jan. 8 due to the school district transitioning to remote learning after a peak of COVID cases, Shippensburg rid of any rust and doubts, blowing by James Buchanan Friday night 82-48. Anthony Smith bucketed a game-high 24 points and Jeremy Thomas pitched in 17 to cruise to the decisive win. Trae Kater and Graison Michajluk also scored nine points each.

The Greyhounds have a three-game slate next week and will look to bolster their already touted 8-1 (5-0 Colonial) record.

Shamrocks power past Middletown

Trailing 39-35 entering the fourth quarter, Trinity pieced together a 23-13 scoring advantage in the final frame of Friday’s Capital Division contest against Middletown to come away with a 58-52 triumph.

With the win, the Shamrocks snapped the Blue Raiders’ bid at an undefeated season. Trinity (9-4, 7-1 Capital) also bounced back after falling into a two-game skid.

Leading the charge was senior guard Bryan Skurcenski, who dropped a game-high 21 points. Talik Wall had himself a night as well, scoring 16 points on an 8-for-10 line from the field. Julian Gabbidon and Trey Weiand contributed eight and seven points to the cause, respectfully.

Little Lions outlast Herd

Carlisle battled to the end of a 66-57 loss to State College Friday. Dylan Young accounted for more than half of the Herd’s output, bucketing a game-high 28 points behind a trio of 3-pointers. Jaydon Smith was the other Carlisle player to reach double figures with 10 points.

Braeden Shrewsberry poured home 27 points for the Lions.

Carlisle dropped to 3-8 (1-6 Commonwealth) with the defeat and has lost three in a row, all by single-digit margins.

Friday’s top scorers

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 29

Dylan Young, Carlisle: 28

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 25

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg: 24

Matthew Ward, Big Spring: 22

Bryan Skurcenski, Trinity: 21

Trenten Smith, Cedar Cliff: 19

Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg: 17

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 16

Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley: 15

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 66, Carlisle 57

Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 44

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 56, Red Land 33

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 41

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs 48, Big Spring 44

Shippensburg 82, James Buchanan 48

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 84, East Pennsboro 37

Trinity 58, Middletown 52

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.