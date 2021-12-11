Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs applies pressure late but Elizabethtown squeaks by with 54-50 win to hoist Paul Corby trophy

The members of Boiling Springs' raucous student section lifted their arms to about shoulder height and wiggled their fingers as junior guard Maddex Labuda stepped to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament championship game at Dieter Court.

The host Bubblers, who at one point trailed by 15 late in the third quarter to visiting Elizabethtown, powered the student section chants with a 10-0 run and had crawled to within six points. Putting the physical and speed-savvy Bears up against the wall, Boiling Springs exercised every ounce of gas it had left in the collective tank in the final two minutes, 30 seconds of Saturday night’s bout.

Needing a response to Boiling Springs’ late spurt, Elizabethtown turned to 6-foot-10-inch big man Matt Gilhool. The NCAA Division I recruit slammed home a pair of booming dunks in the final minute, and the Bears withstood a late 17-6 Bubbler run to hoist the trophy with a 54-50 victory.

“Basketball is a game of runs, and it's fun with our student sections back,” Labuda said, “but whenever we get the momentum, we can't make stupid mistakes, silly mistakes, that kills it. We have to keep it and we got to stay strong — keep on the momentum and finish strong because the more we have cheering on, the better we feel and the better we feel taking shots and the more confident we are.”

The Bubblers gave the Bears a run for their money despite being short-handed, running a six-man rotation.

"We were playing three guys that, until last night, hadn't played any varsity time at all," Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said, "so I think early on, that bothered us a little bit. We got into some foul trouble early. That didn't help the situation. And then, we started to relax."

With six minutes remaining in the game, E-town boasted a comfortable 13-point cushion. It had done so by utilizing Gilhool's size, along with the ball-handling and off-dribble shooting of his older brother, Patrick. The pair combined for 31 points on the night (Matt 16 and Patrick 15).

Defensively, the Bears homed in on boxing in and double teaming Shippensburg University commit and Bubbler standout Trey Martin, forcing Boiling Springs' less-seasoned players to play more pivotal roles and to find different outlets for scoring. Trey Martin, who dropped a career-high 39 points the night in Friday's tournament opener against East Pennsboro, still made his share of buckets, scoring 17 points. But players like Labuda and Marcus Boyle stepped into larger roles.

Across the 32 minutes of play, Labuda led his team with 22 points — 12 of them second half — and converted 8 of 12 shots from the foul line while knocking home a pair of 3-pointers. Boyle contributed seven points to the cause.

“We knew what was going to happen with Trey, he was going to get heavily guarded,” Labuda said, “and people had to step up. And I just took advantage of every opportunity they gave me and tried to make the best of it.”

Preceding the late Bubbler push was E-town's control over the pace of play. The Bears consistently fed Matt Gilhool down in the paint and ran smooth transition sequences. And taking Trey Martin out of the Boiling Springs offensive game plan paid dividends, too.

The Bears seized momentum at about the five-minute mark in the second quarter when they sprang for a 7-0 run. At the end of the first quarter, the Bears had led 14-13. The shift of momentum from the 7-0 run carried to the end of the half and a lead that ballooned to nine at 31-22.

After E-town controlled play for a good portion of the third quarter, Boiling Springs began to exploit the Bears' zone defense, keying on drives to the lane and trips to the foul line.

“Today, it took us a little bit to get used to it, “ Labuda said, “but I feel like we adjusted on the zone, moved the ball and started getting our offense going.”

The Bubblers did. They fell just a few shots short in the end.

“We were competitive,” Joel Martin said, “and our goal is to get better every night. And even though we didn't win, I think we did that.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.