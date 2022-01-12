Boys Basketball: Big Spring, Trinity extend winning streaks, Camp Hill gets back on track and other notes from Tuesday's games

Make it five.
With a score-heavy 71-59 win Tuesday against Greencastle-Antrim, the Big Spring boys basketball team earned its fifth straight victory. Matthew Ward once again showed the way for the Bulldogs Tuesday, dropping a game-high 27 points behind an 11-for-14 performance at the free-throw line. Big Spring also received double-digit contributions from Jake Knouse (12 points) and Jesse Burnhisel (10).
The Bulldogs stretched their record to 7-4 (5-2 Mid-Penn Colonial).
Shamrocks nab four in a row
Another Sentinel-area team on a roll, Trinity extended its winning ways Tuesday with a commanding 57-28 victory over Susquehanna Township. Julian Gabbidon remained the team’s most prominent scorer, netting 18 points on a perfect line from the field (7-for-7). Trey Weiand tallied his season-high output Tuesday with 16 points.
The Shamrocks have now jumped to a four-game winning streak, riding wins over Camp Hill, Steelton-Highspire, Bishop McDevitt and now the Indians. During the four-game stretch, they’re averaging 59.75 points per contest.
Their record sits at 7-2 (5-1 Capital).
Bubblers back in striking distance
Following a 61-56 double-overtime win against James Buchanan Friday, Boiling Springs brought its season win total up to four Tuesday with a decisive 65-30 victory versus West Perry. Trey Martin and Maddex Labuda both eclipsed the 20-point threshold with Martin bucketing 26 points and Labuda 21. Martin knocked down 10 2-pointers while Labuda rang the bell from deep on two occasions.
The pair of wins buoyed the Bubblers back into the District 3 Class 4A playoff race. They currently hold the final spot in the 10-team field.
Boiling Springs’ record is 4-5 (3-2 Colonial).
Lions grab two straight
Camp Hill opened its 2021-22 campaign on an eight-game skid but has since bounced back with two straight wins. The Lions first triumph came in a 61-22 romping of Halifax Saturday, and Tuesday, followed suit with a controlling 72-54 win against East Pennsboro.
Four Lions reached double figures Tuesday with Kyle Shoen pacing all scorers with 23 points. Alex Long and Benjamin Ellis dropped 12 and 11 points, respectively, and Michael Baturin brought up the caboose with 10 of his own.
Camp Hill’s record sits at 2-8 (1-5 Capital). East Pennsboro remains winless at 0-10 (0-6 Capital).
Tuesday’s top scorers
Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 30 points
Matthew Ward, Big Spring: 27 points
Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 26 points
Kyle Shoen, Camp Hill: 23 points
Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs: 21 points
Sam Burch, Mechanicsburg: 18 points
Julian Gabbidon, Trinity: 18 points
Trey Weiand, Trinity: 16 points
Tuesday’s scores
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra 70, Cedar Cliff 68 (OT)
Mechanicsburg 67, Mifflin County 54
Milton Hershey 53, Red Land 32
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 71, Greencastle-Antrim 59
Boiling Springs 65, West Perry 30
Northern 55, James Buchanan 36
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, ppd.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill 72, East Pennsboro 54
Trinity 57, Susquehanna Township 28
