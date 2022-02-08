Boys Basketball: Big Spring seniors receive curtain call in 46-33 win over Red Land

As the referee’s whistle signaled toward the Big Spring bench, one-by-one Bulldog seniors Matthew Ward, Jesse Burnhisel, Tucker Lowery, Seth Griffie and Trevor Richwine checked out of the game late in the fourth quarter.

On cue, the Bulldog faithful rose to their feet and serenaded each senior with a round of applause and a standing ovation.

For the last four years, Big Spring’s soon-to-be graduating seniors made a mark on the Bulldog boys basketball program. They were the first class to witness four 10-win seasons and have been part of three straight district playoff berths.

And Tuesday night, with the Big Spring High School gymnasium bleachers filled, the quintet of seniors received their curtain call in likely their final game on the Big Spring court, and in the process, grabbed a commanding 46-33 win over visiting Red Land in a Mid-Penn crossover contest.

Marshaling the path to victory was Ward, who scored a game-high 26 points and drilled four 3-pointers.

“It’s so special to be able to have that opportunity to give the seniors,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said, “especially this group that has worked really, really hard. They’ve all had their own path to the varsity team, but it’s a great group of seniors. So, anytime we get a chance to have that quick little curtain call moment for each of them, that’s special, because there’s no guarantee that happens during the season.”

It was the Bulldogs (14-7, 8-5 Colonial) who cranked up the heat late in the first quarter. Clinging to an 8-3 lead, Big Spring puzzled together an 11-0 run and never looked back. Through the early-game blitz, Ward bucketed nine of his points, including a momentum-swaying wing 3-pointer with 1:16 left.

Pouring in eight points in the final 1:30 of the opening frame, the Bulldogs garnered a 19-3 edge.

“I’m a firm believer in you just have to break the ice every single game. … So, I think us just settling in, and believing in each other, [helped],” Ward said.

With their offense picking up steam, the Bulldogs matched their lionhearted effort on the defensive side. Sticking to its trademark 3-2 zone, the Patriots’ (3-18, 2-12 Keystone) opportunities in the paint were wiped and they were forced to settle for the outside shot.

The staunch defensive scheme showed on paper, too, as the Bulldogs built a comfortable 30-12 halftime lead. Red Land scored nine of its 12 first-half points via the 3-ball.

“I feel like they probably see a lot of man in their division, “Ward said, “just because they’re playing with some teams that are very athletic. Not that we’re not athletic, but just giving them a different look, a different tempo in the 3-2 zone, I feel that really helped us out tonight, because they really didn’t know what to do. You can see rotation, but I feel it takes a lot of practice to match up against our zone.”

The Bulldogs stuck to the same formula in the second half. They continued to feed Ward in the paint and occasionally got a sizeable look from beyond the arc. Ward cashed in 12 additional points in the second half, including a corner 3-pointer at the 3:25 mark in the third after a scrap for the ball.

Aidan Sallie and Jake Knouse were Big Spring’s other major contributors, bucketing seven points each. The combined 14 points between the pair all came in the first half.

“We thought we could get out and run a little bit tonight,” Creek said, “and we were taking some quick shots. Then once we settled down, things started flowing, we got to our sets, and we started executing a little bit better. But we kept telling to the kids, ‘This is [win] number 14. We got to get it and don’t take them lightly.’”

The Patriots found a spark in the fourth quarter and tallied 14 points. Bryce Zeiders and Kyler Rheem had the strongest outings for Red Land, scoring eight and seven points, respectively.

The defensive stronghold down low from the Bulldogs didn’t dwindle either, and the Pats’ offensive sequences continued to show varying success.

“That senior group,” Creek said, “they’ve been in that 3-2 for four years. So, there’s a lot of nooks and crannies in that zone, and there’s adjustments in that zone. They have almost seen every look you can give, and you can attack it in a million different ways, but they really are a veteran group. So, if we face a team that doesn’t have a ton of shooters, it’s a challenge to score against those guys.”

Despite Red Land’s late push, the Bulldogs hung on. And one-by-one, the Big Spring seniors received their curtain call, as the crowd chanted and celebrated the group’s sure-to-be final win on the maroon and gold court.

“It’s a pretty good confidence booster getting 14 wins, especially since it’s the highest amount of wins I’ve gotten in my four years,” Ward said. “So, it was definitely heartwarming to be able to get the curtain call and come back and join my teammates on the bench.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

