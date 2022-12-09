Boys Basketball: Big Spring pulls away from Susquenita in JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament

Big Spring returned only one starter and two others who saw varsity action last year, so a very young Bulldog squad took the court for the JT Kuhn Memorial Tip Off tournament Friday. The Bulldogs ramped up the defensive intensity early and ran away with a 63-36 victory over Susquenita in the opener.

“We wanted to get out and run tonight and put pressure on them in the full court,” Bulldog coach Jason Creek said. “We needed to be active in the passing lanes and aggressive on offense. We are very young and not many players saw much varsity action last year. I am excited to see what this group did tonight. The energy we had diving on the floor for loose balls, active in the passing lanes, selling out and when someone hit the floor four guys were there to help him up.”

Both teams struggled shooting early, but Big Spring’s Aidan Sallie stepped up and forced the game with his ability to drive to the basket. The Bulldogs led 14-6 after the first quarter, forcing turnovers and getting out in transition for easy buckets.

Susquenita turned the ball over six consecutive trips, and the Bulldogs capitalized as they had an 18-8 lead that ballooned to 30-8 behind Jake Knouse. Knouse tallied four steals, two assists and six points in the run. The active hands of the Bulldogs forced turnovers and the Bulldogs took advantage. The active off ball movement also helped as Knouse was able to continually find cutters. Brexton Heckendorn was the biggest beneficiary of those passes. He tallied five easy buckets.

Knouse ended the game with 18 points, six assists, five steals and made positive decisions that helped his club.

Sallie led the team with 23 points and nine rebounds. He was able to get the ball, face the basket, and put pressure on Susquenita because of his ability to shoot or drive to the bucket.

Susquenita was trailing in the mercy rule in the second half but did score the final nine points of the game.

Ryan Schoppy led the Blackhawks with 11 points, and Austin Neiswender added eight, with two treys. Drew Deaven and Derek Gibney drew the unenviable task of facing the Bulldog size.

“The biggest thing is just instinct when they start to cut and throwing the ball where you think they should be,” Knouse said. “With everybody being so young, we thrive off the energy of each other. We love cheering each other on. When one person starts doing good, everybody seems to thrive off that.”

Photos: Big Spring defeats Susquenita 63-36 in JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament