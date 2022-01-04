Boys Basketball: Big Spring overcomes large deficit, outlasts Northern in scrappy Colonial bout

As Jesse Burnhisel’s second free-throw attempt cascaded through the hoop late in the fourth quarter, Big Spring head coach Jason Creek nodded his head up and down and a smile on his face widened.

Burnhisel’s free-throw makes provided the Bulldogs with a six-point lead with 1:23 showing on the scoreboard, but Creek knew the visiting Northern Polar Bears weren’t going to go down without a fight.

And they didn’t.

Trading blows and buckets in the final ticks of Tuesday night’s Mid-Penn Colonial Division brawl at Big Spring High School, the Bulldogs outlasted the plucky Polar Bears by a score of 53-50, completing an improbable comeback after trailing 10 points at the half and at one point, 15 early in the second quarter.

With the far-fetched triumph, Big Spring bounces its record to 4-4 while Northern drops to 3-5, having lost three straight. The win also snaps a four-game skid for the Bulldogs against the Bears over the last two seasons.

“Going [against] every team in the Colonial, it’s just never an easy night,” Creek said. “You could look at a record of a team, but every team in the Colonial can scrap and play. There’s really no easy outs for us.”

While the teams bartered baskets late in the contest, Tuesday night’s battle also proved to be a game of runs. Northern garnered the advantage in that category early, piecing together 5- and 8-0 spurts to speed to the 27-12 early second-quarter edge.

Behind the numbers, the Polar Bears capitalized on second-chance point opportunities and rang the bell from deep to the tune of seven first-half 3-pointers. Fueling much of the success was guard Gavin Moyer, who collected 18 first-half points, tickling the twine on a quartet of treys.

"Moyer made some clutch shots in the first half," Creek said, "and we didn't think that was going to be able to continue consistently all game, so we wanted to stick with what we're doing defensively."

Offensively, we didn't think we were getting into a flow. We didn't think we were getting second chance opportunities. We weren't getting offensive rebounds."

Out of the break, trailing 34-24, Big Spring flipped the script. Mirroring Northern’s crashing of the boards, the Bulldogs forced their way into the paint to register contested 2-pointers. In much of the first half, Big Spring forced the outside shot. Creek said the Bulldogs didn’t play their “brand of basketball.”

“At halftime, the biggest thing we talked about is that we needed to crash the glass harder,” Creek said, “continue to trust yourself defensively. [We knew that it] was gonna come back around as far as their shooting percentage. We just got to be more aggressive on offense, and we are a team that can shoot really well, and we haven’t done that yet. And in games like tonight, and instead of maybe just continuing to jack up threes, we started to attack, started to get some second chance opportunities and that helped us.”

Continuing to claw back in the third, Big Spring climbed to a four-point deficit by the conclusion of the quarter. The fourth was a repetitive game plan for the Bulldogs: getting to the foul line and keying on ball movement down low.

Seth Griffie drilled home a wing 3-pointer to inch within three, and Matthew Ward knocked down a step-back jumper to close the gap to one — at 41-40 — with 5:44 left in the game. Griffie then upped his previous gut punch by bucketing a pair of layups off the glass, giving the Bulldogs the lead, before Burnhisel ballooned the edge to six with his free throws.

Northern disrupted the momentum with a Ryan Delafield straightway 3-ball and a duet of Zach French free throws at the 40.0 second mark to push the Bulldogs up against the wall at 50-49. But turning to Ward in the final eight seconds, the Big Spring senior iced the victory with two clutch free throws.

Big Spring outscored Northern 29-16 in the second half.

“We wanted to get the ball in Matt’s hands at the end,” Creek said. “We know he’s a strong free-throw shooter and knew he could close it out for us. A lot of guys stepped up and made big plays tonight.”

Three Bulldogs reached double figures Tuesday, as Jake Knouse led his outfit with 18 points while Ward canned 16 and Griffie posted 12. Moyer, held to a lone field goal in the second half, finished the night with a game-high 20 points for Northern. Delafield pitched in 11.

“That’s a really big win for us,” Creek said, “and I think to overcome adversity, to then get punched back and then to be able to finish strong, I think that’s crucial for us.”

