Boys Basketball: Big Spring grabs tight win over James Buchanan with Aidan Sallie's career high, Matthew Ward's record-tying performance

When Big Spring freshman Aidan Sallie steps to the free-throw line, he carries the confidence that he’s going to make the shot nine times out of 10.

Even in high pressure situations.

Tuesday night, with James Buchanan visiting Big Spring High School, the Bulldogs jetted to a 41-19 halftime lead, paved by nine first-half 3-pointers. But out of intermission, bucket by bucket, the Rockets clawed back, inching within two at 58-56 with 1:43 remaining in the game.

One minute, 32 seconds later, Sallie, who was making his second career start for injured big man Seth Griffie, stood at the charity stripe, needing to ice the game for the Bulldogs.

Steeling his nerves, Sallie bucketed both attempts to seal a heart-racing 62-60 win for Big Spring. Sallie dropped 23 points Tuesday behind five 3-pointers for a career-high after scoring his previous high mark of 18 against Donegal Saturday.

In the victory, senior Matthew Ward tied the program’s all-time scoring record at 1,365 points thanks to a 13-point outing. He moved alongside Cale Nelson — who reached the feat in 2004 — atop the Big Spring record books.

“I feel really comfortable at the line,” Sallie said. “I think we all do. We practice a lot of free throws, and we’re all pretty good natural shooters. But when I go to the free throw line, what I think about when I’m shooting them, I’m running (toward the hoop) if I’m not making them.”

Sallie’s five 3-pointers paced the Bulldogs (9-6, 6-4 Colonial) in a barrage of long-range buckets that saw five Big Spring players knock down shots from distance. In fact, all of the points in Big Spring’s 15-11 first-quarter lead came from beyond the arc. Ward kick-started the early barrage to open the game while two from Sallie and a pair from Tucker Lowery followed.

“We came out ready to go,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said. “We just wanted to move the ball a little bit, and something opened up for us.”

The second quarter sang the same chorus.

Big Spring went on a 26-point rampage, tickling the twine from deep on four occasions. Freshman Brexton Heckendorn, usually known for his big-bodied presence down low, cascaded a pair of shots through the net, and Jake Knouse knocked down one of his own.

The combination of consistent offense and a vacuum-tight 2-3 zone defense translated to a 22-point halftime cushion.

“Both those young guys have been waiting and been getting better. … Aidan, we know provides us with some offense,” Creek said, “and we know what he’s capable of doing offensively. Brex is a little bit more special on the defensive end right now with the rebounding and in the post presence that he will eventually be able to have for us. So, for him to knock down some threes is just an extension of his game that will keep getting better, but we know he’s capable of hitting that shot.”

Still, Big Spring was forced to lock down late.

The Rockets (5-12, 2-9) flung on the afterburners, outscoring Big Spring 41-21 over the final 16 minutes of play. Jayce Piper coaxed in eight points from the paint in the third and Trenton Miller and Trent Amsley found their rhythm from deep over the two quarters, combining for seven 3-pointers.

James Buchanan, having struggled with the Big Spring zone D for much of the first half, spread the Bulldogs out wide and keyed on crisp ball movement, which opened the door for clean looks all over the floor.

“Credit JB,” Creek said. “They did not give up, they fought hard, and like I said, every time we play James Buchanan, it’s a battle.”

Grappling with the pressure, it was the freshman duo of Sallie and Heckendorn who chopped down the late Rocket blitz. Around the two-minute mark, Heckendorn drilled a wing 3-pointer and Sallie converted a contested layup earlier in the frame.

But with 13.5 seconds showing on the clock, it was Sallie who stepped to the line and cinched the win.

“It’s been coming together,” Sallie said, “and I felt really good yesterday in practice, and I think it helps a lot. But the open shots just looked good, the basket looked huge and the ball felt like a baseball.”

Complementing Sallie’s 23 and Ward’s 13, Heckendorn scored nine points and Lowery finished with eight for Big Spring. For James Buchanan, three players broke the double-digit barrier. Miller led the team with 19, Amsley scored 16 and Piper dropped 14.

“A win’s a win,” Creek said, “and it’s tough to get them. So, we’re gonna enjoy it even though it didn’t go down exactly how we planned tonight.”

