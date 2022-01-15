Boys Basketball: Berks Catholic rides strong second half, escapes with 61-54 win over Trinity

The Trinity boys basketball team was cruising through the second quarter Saturday.

Julian Gabbidon converted a 3-point play opportunity, Bryan Skurcenski knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and the Shamrock defense did its part on the opposite end. The trifecta generated an 11-0 run — accounting for an 11-point lead at the time — and had visiting Berks Catholic fumbling for answers.

But five points in the final minute of the half from the Saints stirred the momentum.

Feeding off the newly found stimulant, Berks Catholic came out of intermission with additional 5-0 and 7-0 spurts and outscored Trinity 36-23 across the final two quarters. Flipping the script on the Shamrocks in the second half, the Saints escaped with a 61-54 victory in Game 3 of the Catholic Showcase at Trinity High School, playing up to their No. 1 seeding in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.

“It was the same stuff we've been doing the whole time,” Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac said of his team’s second-quarter surge. “We were spreading them out and we were able to penetrate and kick, and we got some open shots. When you have some players that have the ability to penetrate, that draws the defenders and you can kick it, and guys we're knocking shots down. And that was the difference.”

The Shamrocks entered Saturday’s bout on a five-game winning streak. The Saints improved their record to 11-2 with Saturday’s win.

Josiah Jordan carried the workload for Berks Catholic, scoring a game-high 21 points. Trinity received 20 points from Gabbidon.

“He is lightning,” Kostelac said of Jordan, “and he's a kid that can play above the rim.”

Trinity held a five-point cushion at halftime, leading 31-26. Kostelac noted his team’s ability to brew its offensive sequences 30 feet and out in the second quarter as the recipe for its success.

In the second half, that wasn’t the case.

Berks clamped down on Trinity’s drives down in the lane and disrupted its overall offensive sets. On the offensive end, the Saints started the collective engine as well, sinking buckets down low and from beyond the 3-point line. Jordan converted a quartet of hard takes to the basket, and Aidan Sands, who accounted for the Saints' 5-0 run at the end of the first half, buried another 3-pointer and tacked on a 2-pointer.

Berks Catholic shelled the Shamrocks 15-9 in the third, knotting the game at 40.

“[They’ve] got three guys along that perimeter that knock down 3-point shots,” Kostelac said, “and we're fortunate we had their statistics for all their games, because the 3-ball is a big part of their game, a huge part of their game. And that presents problems for you because you've got to play them out tough.”

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, neither team sequestered. At the 4:48 mark, the Saints engineered the beginning of one final momentum swing on a steal from Gabbidon and a Ryan Koch banking a layup on the other end to grab a 46-42 edge.

Trinity set up its share of looks over the next two minutes but couldn’t get anything to fall minus a layup from Amil Way. Trailing by five in the remaining 45 seconds, the Shamrocks were forced to foul.

Berks promptly converted 6-of-6 attempts at the free-throw line, securing the win.

“There's no question about it, we stubbed our toe,” Kostealc said. "We're a 76% foul shooting team, and tonight, we were eight for 16 and missed three front ends. Like I told our kids, in your stats, that's zero for one, in the overall scheme of basketball, that's zero for two — you lose an opportunity to get another shot when you miss the first one. So, that was a problem for us, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Behind Jordan’s 21 tallies, Sands netted 19 points Saturday for Berks Catholic. For Trinity, Skurcenski followed Gabbidon’s 20 points with 14 of his own. In the earlier games, Delone Catholic knocked off Holy Redeemer 53-46 and York Catholic topped Lancaster Catholic 68-51.

“They’re a great team,” Kostelac said of the Saints. “There's a reason that they're the No. 1 team in the district. They're the best team for 4A. And like I told our kids, we're right there. We just got to do a couple things and that thing comes our way.

“It just didn't happen tonight.”

