Boys Basketball: Behind smothering defense, Big Spring rolls past shorthanded Boiling Springs

When a needle finds a groove on a record player, the same set of lyrics plays over and over again.

It’s a similar testament for the Big Spring boys basketball team, minus the nagging repetitiveness.

And in Monday night’s Mid-Penn Colonial Division bout against rival Boiling Springs, the Bulldogs’ needle in the groove came via their 2-3 zone defense. Knowing the Bubblers flair for draining 3-point shots, Big Spring attacked the wings with a hounding pressure, forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter.

Sticking with a torment defensive mindset the rest of the way through, coupled with four players eclipsing double figures offensively, the Bulldogs rolled to a 58-28 triumph at Big Spring High School, ending a three-game losing skid.

Boiling Springs, which hadn’t played since Dec. 11 due to a pair of postponements, was without two of its five starters, including standout guard Trey Martin, due to undisclosed reasons.

“Tonight, we thought we had an opportunity to try to generate some offense off of creating some turnovers,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said, “so that that was part of the game plan coming in, to see if we could be extra aggressive. We knew Boiling Springs has the ability to shoot from the outside. You never want to let teams get their outside shot off. So, we wanted to be extra aggressive on the perimeter and the guys did a really good job of that tonight.”

The Bulldogs struggled to find their shot outside of the paint to open the game but keyed on their quick transition sets off the nine turnovers. The transition game opened the door to free lanes to the hoop and warranted three trips to the foul line.

At the end of one, the Bulldogs held a 19-1 advantage with Boiling Springs’ lone point coming from Marcus Boyle’s 1-for-2 line at the free-throw line. The Bubblers didn’t knock down a shot from the field until around the six-minute mark in quarter two.

“I guess you could say that the fire was building inside of us after the Waynesboro and Shippensburg games,” Big Spring guard Matthew Ward said. “I guess that you can say that we just unleashed [everything]. We all knew the basketball we could play, and we just needed the time where we could really show that. And in this game, we were able to really jump out.”

The second quarter changed course a touch with the Bulldogs canning shots from beyond the arc while still presenting a badgering defense. Sophomore Jake Knouse and Ward combined for three 3-pointers with Ward’s coming on the move from the right-side wing. Bigs Tucker Lowery and Seth Griffie got in the scoring mix, too, dropping three and two points, respectively.

More than anything though, it was Griffie’s knack for swiping steals and challenging opposition at the rim that thwarted the Bubblers’ rhythm. Boiling Springs did add 10 to the scoring column in the second, with Boyle bucketing eight of the 10 points. It translated to a 37-11 Big Spring halftime lead.

“We call him our X-factor,” Creek said of Griffie, “because he kind of goes unseen a lot. So, there’s times where, depending on how he plays, it really dictates how the game goes.”

Quarters three and four sang the same tune, as Big Spring continued to pave paths to the cup offensively while forcing the Bubblers into difficult shots from 3-point range or challenged takes into the lane. Boyle continued to guide the shorthanded Bubblers — who worked a steady six-man rotation throughout — by tacking on another four points in the third. Eli Kimmel chipped in five as well, including a corner 3-pointer.

But with Big Spring reserves entering the contest in the waning minutes of the fourth, the starch had been sucked out of the opposition. Trevor Richwine capped the decisive victory on a 3-point play opportunity, rendering a booming cheer from the Bulldog student section.

“You can tell all the energy was very high,” Ward said. “Everybody wanted to win so much. So, I think that energy and determination, to come out with a win tonight, it kind of made us able to turn up the tempo.”

The four Bulldogs to notch double digits were Knouse (14), Griffie (12), Ward (11) and Lowery (11). Boyle accounted for 60.7% of the Bubblers output, scoring 17.

Both teams hit the road Wednesday to continue their Colonial Division slate. Big Spring will be greeted by James Buchanan and the Bubblers visit Greencastle-Antrim. The Bulldogs aim to ride their new-found wave of momentum from Monday into their next assembly of games.

“Tonight, I think getting that getting that electric win,” Creek said, “let’s hope it carries over to Wednesday.”

“It’s very hard to find out your mojo, find out what works early on,” Ward said, “and this, when you come out with a 30-plus point win, it’s very big on us finding ourselves and what works for us.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

