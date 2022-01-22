Boys Basketball: Aidan Sallie sparks Big Spring in bounce-back win over Donegal

Jason Creek never felt a flutter of doubt.

The Big Spring boys head basketball coach and his Bulldogs needed a role player to step up and fill the shoes of injured big man Seth Griffie, whom Creek calls the team's X-factor, against a gritty Donegal outfit out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Insert Aidan Sallie.

Not only earning his first career start, the Bulldog freshman drained a trio of 3-pointers, banked in a pair of contested layups and went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line to compile 18 points — a game, team and career-high — to steer Big Spring past the visiting Indians with a 53-48 victory at Big Spring High School.

“I was a little nervous at first,” Sallie said, “and once I got going, I built my confidence. I build my confidence early in games and we knew we had to rebound. That was the biggest thing for me. I really tried to get down on the defensive and offensive boards.”

Big Spring’s win carried extra weight Saturday after the Bulldogs dropped an emotional 48-44 contest to rival Boiling Springs, and lost Griffie to injury, Friday night.

The triumph also thrust the Bulldogs (8-6) back in the thick of the District 3 Class 5A playoff race. Big Spring entered Saturday's non-conference contest clinging to the No. 16 spot in the power rankings, having held the No. 16 seed in a Class 5A race that advances 16 teams to the tournament.

“We have a ton of confidence in him,” Creek said of Sallie, “and the toughest thing for freshmen, or anyone young coming into the varsity setting, is just the speed of the game and just having it all kind of slow down. And he's getting so much better at that every day. He puts in the right preparation, he's always ready to go, and he's a very coachable kid.”

Sallie spread 18 points across all 32 minutes of play, beginning in the first quarter with one of his three 3-pointers to help the Bulldogs grab an early 10-7 lead. Matthew Ward and Jake Knouse also motored the Bulldogs’ early output with four and three points, respectively.

Transitioning to the second quarter, Ward rang the bell from deep in the first 10 seconds, and Sallie followed suit by bolting into the lane around the six-minute mark and converting a contested layup.

Donegal (9-7) punched back with a trifecta of 3-pointers — two from Dameon White and one off the right hand of Dutch Good — to close the gap at 15-14 with 3:52 remaining in the frame. Big Spring stayed afloat through its 2-3 zone defense, prying the ball away for 10 first-half turnovers, one that transitioned to a Knouse 3-pointer to bounce the Bulldog edge to 20-17 at the half.

“They do a lot of screen-pop action to get [Khalil Masden] open inside, a little bit of an overload look,” Creek said, “and we were very concerned with that. We were packing things in, and when he picked up a second foul, and he came out, we thought, ‘Time to attack.’”

Donegal matched Big Spring’s smothering defense with its own suffocating full-court press in the fourth quarter. But through the Indians’ aggressiveness, Deandre White and Good — both starters for Donegal — fouled out.

The Bulldogs took advantage and marched into the double bonus, canning 13-of-17 free-throw attempts across the final eight minutes of action. Tucker Lowery iced the game, sinking a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining.

“I would say, as a team, the youth stepping up today was really important,” Creek said. "Then our three seniors, stepping up for Griffie’s absence, I think they kind of took the bull by the horns late in the game and said, ‘OK, we're finishing this game out.’ So, it was definitely a good mix of veterans and youth today.”

Despite the attrition, Donegal clawed within reach on a handful of occasions in the second half. Noah Rohrer and Good each buried a 3-pointer in the third quarter, and Masden, who averaged 17 points a game entering Saturday’s matchup, scored 10 points in the fourth.

Masden finished the afternoon with a team-high 16 points while Good contributed nine points to the cause. For Big Spring, Ward complemented Sallie’s career outing with 17 points of his own and Knouse also eclipsed double figures, dropping 11 points.

“It was a big step,” Sallie said of his progression and the Bulldogs’ win, “and I think knocking down shots is just going to translate to other games. And I hope it can keep rolling and help us get more wins.”

Big Spring bounced back.

“You can either hang your head and throw in the towel,” Creek said, “or get up the next day and attack that day and make that day great. That's really what they did. Because they could have easily, as a bunch of high school kids, they could have just hung their head and let Boiling Springs beat them twice.

“They didn't do that.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.