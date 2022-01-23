Boys Basketball: A Q&A with Jayden Statum, Shippensburg's all-time leading scorer

Few will forget the name Jayden Statum at Shippensburg Area Senior High School.

In the case someone does, there will soon be a banner hanging from the wall of the Shippensburg gym to serve as a reminder.

Saturday night, in a 63-54 win against Mid-Penn Colonial Division foe Waynesboro, Statum broke the Shippensburg boys basketball all-time scoring record. Needing four points to the break the mark (1,258) set by Craig VanScyoc in 2008, Statum bucketed career point 1,259 with a free-throw with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Statum finished the game with 17 points, bumping the school’s record to 1,272 points and counting, as the Greyhounds have 10 games left on their regular-season slate. Behind Statum’s historic feat and 22 additional points from Anthony Smith, Shippensburg improved its record to 9-1 (6-0 Colonial) on the season and extended its winning streak to nine games.

Statum took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel about his unforgettable Saturday night.

Question: What does it mean to be the all-time leading scorer at Shippensburg?

Answer: It means a lot. I'm from here. I've always been here, I’ve had family go here before, and I've been to games since I was little. Seeing the list of 1,000-point scorers is something that catches your eye in the gym and every hooper wants to be a 1,000-point scorer growing up. That’s the goal when you know that's a possibility. But breaking the school record is the dream. So, just to get it at home, in front of a packed crowd, with all the support last night felt amazing.

Q: How would you describe the feeling when you made the free-throw to break the record?

A: Nothing came to terms that I broke it until I was actually the school record holder. And when that happened, I already knew the feeling of 1,000 points, I knew everyone was gonna stand up and I just walked towards the wall just to take it in. I knew that when I turned around everyone was gonna go crazy. It was really cool. There were people from everywhere. I had so much love there last night. I felt it all right there and it just gave me the drive for the rest of the game.

Q: Did it make it more special to break the record on your home court?

A: By far. I had 25 family members there. It was really cool. My student session was huge last night. There was so many people there that I know definitely wouldn't be there if we were at James Buchanan or Greencastle or somewhere farther.

Q: What was the feeling leading up to the game, knowing you only needed four points to break the record?

A: There wasn't [any] nerves in regard to the passion about this game, but there's always going to be nerves for a game like Shippensburg-Waynesboro. But I felt really confident and super prepared with the team. I felt like we had two amazing days of practice, that we couldn't have prepared better. So, coming into the game, knowing I was four points away, I promised myself that playing this game for 32 minutes, it was gonna come, so I my mindset was, come in here and get this big W, and we'll celebrate after we win.

Q: What would say were the main contributors in helping you get to this point?

A: To start off, my family. Their support has always been amazing. They've been there when I've had bad games, good games. My teammates, throughout all years. The seniors that were there my freshman year, they're still around. My best friend, when was a freshman, he was a senior. Jake Frey. I was at dinner with him last night. It’s just amazing. Anthony (Smith), JT (Thomas), they are brothers to me. My school, my coaches for believing in me for all for years, even whenever things didn’t always look up, they're right there. The community, people will see me in stores or in public and just wish me best of luck and congratulate me. Shippensburg has shown me so, so much love, and it’s a credit to everybody.

Q: Becoming the all-time leading scorer, is this something you could’ve imagined as a freshman?

A: No. I mean, I always had the confidence in me that I could do this, but I said last night so many times to my family, ‘I didn't think I'd be that happy,’ and I woke up still excited. I've had messages and messages and messages from everybody, even from people at the game and people from all over. It's exciting, and I didn't expect it to be this amazing. This is something that I'll definitely never forget. Validation was obviously cool, but this was crazy. I still can barely describe it.

Q: What will you remember most about Saturday night?

A: I gave my mom and my grandma a pretty brief hug, but when I went into that crowd, I heard from my family and I heard from all over the crowd, ‘Now take this win home for us Jayden,’ all this stuff. When I got out of the crowd and waved to everybody, Waynesboro fans were the classiest away fans in a game like that, and they gave me a standing ovation. It was just the moment right there. And then walking over to my bench, I got quick high fives, and we were ready. We were focused. We were locked. We finished the half pretty good, and we started the second half super solid and that right there, those second and third quarters, that big span, it’s still in me right now. I could play another game right now. It's good a feeling.

