Boys Basketball: A Q&A with Boiling Springs' Trey Martin, reflecting on his career following 2022 All-State recognition

The list of postseason accolades appeared to be never ending for Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin.

And while Martin’s slew of senior season awards have likely reached their end, Friday morning’s nod may be the most rewarding.

Along with five other players from around the Keystone State, the Boiling Springs boys basketball star was named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association All-State Class 4A Boys Basketball First Team Friday morning, marking the second straight season the Bubbler standout and Shippensburg University recruit received an All-State First Team nod.

The recognition comes after a senior campaign that included averages of 27.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game and a trip to the District 3 postseason where the Bubblers earned sixth-place honors in the 4A contingent and forged a 15-11 record. Martin also eclipsed the 1,000- and 1,500-career point barriers and broke the boys program single-game scoring record at 46 points.

For Martin, the collection of accolades is a testament to the hard work put in across his four varsity seasons dressing in the purple and gold. However, the relationships created, the memories made and the growth on and off the hardwood are what resonate most.

Martin took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel, reflecting on his high school career in Bubbletown and what the four-year experience playing on Pat Dieter Court meant to him.

Question: What does it mean to be recognized as first team all-state for the second consecutive year?

Answer: It's a big honor. I don’t truly even know what to say, but it's kind of crazy. It’s always been a dream of mine and a goal coming into the season, but it's just an honor, and I can only thank all my teammates and coaching staff and family and fans.

Q: What helped you reach all-state first team status for the second year in a row?

A: Just practice all the time and trying to perfect my game, and it's hard to do. You got to put in a lot of hours, and I think I did. And like I said, I can't thank my coaches enough for helping me get to this point and giving me the right advice.

Q: What did your senior season mean to you, especially with all the milestone marks you reached?

A: Honestly, it’s probably my favorite season and not just because of the accomplishments. My teammates were amazing this year, and they have been the past four years, but this is definitely my favorite season. And it means the world to me to be able to have such a great senior year and cap off the career that I had.

Q: What were your favorite and most cherished memories over your four years at Boiling Springs?

A: There's so many. I’d probably say hanging out with the team before practice was my favorite. And all four years, even during COVID, we would sit there and talk about our days. It was awesome.

Q: Over the four years, what would you say made it so special putting on that Boiling Springs jersey?

A: I'd say what made it special was knowing that the community was backing me and the team all the time. There was no let up, even when we weren't playing well, or we had a rough stretch of games, but it was the fact that we always had the fans there for us. So, we knew we had to go put on a show for everybody.

Q: Looking back on your career, what would you say was the biggest takeaway?

A: Just enjoy the journey. That was the biggest emphasis this year, enjoy the ride and don’t look towards the end, but enjoy what's happening in the moment. And I think me and the team and the coaching staff did that this year.

Q: What do you hope to be remembered for most from your time at Boiling Springs?

A: I just would probably say the things I did to help the community. Like, I was pretty much at every rec game. I helped out with little hoops, which is our first through third grade program. I’d just say I want to be remembered for the things I did off the court more than on the court.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.