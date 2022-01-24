Boys Basketball: A glimpse into the current District 3 power rankings

Past the midway point of the high school boys basketball season, the pressure is beginning mount as school’s across District 3 vie for their chance to reach the playoff tournament.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications.

All rankings listed reflect data provided to the District 3 website through Jan. 23 games.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Reading (13-2, 0.789919)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Cedar Cliff (13-2, 0.759303); No. 6 Cumberland Valley (11-4, 0.735868).

Local teams on the outside: No. 23 Carlisle (3-9, 0.487001).

Notes: Currently riding a four-game win streak, Cedar Cliff bounced back in a big way following a two-game skid Jan. 11 and 14. The Colts pulled in two momentous wins last week, topping No. 2 ranked Chambersburg 60-52 and Hershey 58-41 … The Eagles also fell into a two-game losing streak with losses to Chambersburg and Chester last weekend but regrouped with three straight wins this week against State College, Central Dauphin and Milton Hershey … Carlisle has lost its last three.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lampeter-Strasburg (14-0, 0.800420).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Shippensburg (9-1, 0.738780); No. 16 Big Spring (8-6, 0.580034).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Mechanicsburg (7-8, 0.572701); No. 18 Northern (6-8, 0.550739); No. 30 Red Land (3-12, 0.408583).

Notes: The Greyhounds have rattled off nine straight wins, including a 63-54 victory Saturday over Waynesboro, where Jayden Statum became the Greyhounds’ all-time leading scorer at 1,259 points. Shippensburg went 2-0 this week after a 10-day hiatus from the court with the high school transitioning to remote learning due to a spike in COVID cases … The Bulldogs bounced back Saturday with a 53-48 triumph against 5A competitor Donegal, following an emotional 48-44 loss at the hands of Boiling Springs Friday. Big Spring has won six of its last eight … The Wildcats remain in the heat of the playoff race thanks to a commanding 56-33 win over Red Land Friday. Mechanicsburg has lost four of its last seven … The Polar Bears split their last six contests (3-3) … The Patriots have lost six of their last seven.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (13-2, 0.792559).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Trinity (9-4, 0.633367); No. 8 Boiling Springs (7-5, 0.606042)

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 East Pennsboro (0-13, 0.222220).

Notes: The Shamrocks have won six of their last eight. Their pair of losses in that stretch came against teams that sit atop the district rankings in their respective classes — Berks Catholic in 4A and Columbia in 3A … The Bubblers currently ride a five-game winning streak, topping rival Big Spring in that span … East Pennsboro remains on the hunt for its first win of the season.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (15-0, 0.760950)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: No. 8 Camp Hill (4-10, 0.355378).

Notes: The Lions have won four of their last six after falling into a 0-8 hole to start their season.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Antietam (13-1, 0.711546).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: none.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Mount Calvary Christian School (13-0, 0.712648)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: none.

