Boys Basketball: 8 local teams qualify for 2022 District 3 playoffs

The power rankings have been finalized, the brackets are set, and eight Sentinel-area teams are angling to make a run at a District 3 Championship.
Here’s a look into the Sentinel-area field with dates, locations and times of each game.
CLASS 6A
Schedule: First round, Feb. 22; quarterfinals, Feb. 25; semifinals, March 1; championship, March 5.
Number of teams that qualified: 12
First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 12 Muhlenberg at No. 6 Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD at No. 2 Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Notes: The Colts (17-4) regular season consisted of winning streaks the length of nine and eight games … The Eagles (18-4) capped their regular season on a 10-game winning stretch.
CLASS 5A
Schedule: First round, Feb. 21; quarterfinals, Feb. 24; semifinals, Feb. 28; championship, March 3.
Number of teams that qualified: 16
First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 14 Octorara at No. 3 Shippensburg, 7 p.m.; No. 15 Big Spring at No. 2 West York, 7 p.m.; No. 16 Mechanicsburg at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Notes: The Greyhounds (16-2) had the longest winning streak of any local team this season at 14 games … The Bulldogs (14-8) witnessed winning stretches of five and four games this season … The Wildcats (11-11) topped Northern 58-38 Thursday to grab the final spot in the postseason dance.
CLASS 4A
Schedule: First round, Feb. 21; quarterfinals, Feb. 24; semifinals, Feb. 28; championship, March 3.
Number of teams that qualified: 10
First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 10 Oley Valley at No. 7 Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD at No. 2 Trinity, 7 p.m.
Notes: The Bubblers (13-9) won four of their last five to close out the season … The Shamrocks (16-4) rode an eight-game winning streak to cap their regular-season slate.
CLASS 3A
Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21; semifinals, Feb. 24; championship, March 5.
Number of teams that qualified: six
Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: none.
Notes: Columbia holds the No. 1 seed.
CLASS 2A
Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 22; semifinals, Feb. 25; championship, March 5.
Number of teams that qualified: six.
Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: none.
Notes: Antietam holds the No. 1 seed.
CLASS A
Schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21; semifinals, Feb. 24; championship, March 3.
Number of teams that qualified: eight.
Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 6 West Shore Christian Academy at No. 3 High Point Baptist Academy, 7 p.m.
Notes: West Shore (14-7) pieced together a six-game winning streak this season and ended its campaign with three straight victories.
