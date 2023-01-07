Boiling Springs, Shippensburg drop decisions in Chambersburg's Dunks for Drew tournament

CHAMBERSBURG — The 2022-23 boys basketball season has been a learning experience for Boiling Springs and Shippensburg.

After graduating key seniors, the younger Bubbler and Greyhound teams have matured and built connections over the first month of the season.

Sometimes that learning experience stretches beyond the basketball court.

Saturday was a prime example, as the Bubblers and Greyounds joined forces with Greencastle and Chambersburg at the Chambersburg Fieldhouse in the Dunks for Drew Tournament to support those who have been affected by sudden tragedy. The fight Boiling Springs and Shippensburg showed in their respective games reflected the message and goals of the 15-year-old tournament that raises funds for the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation. Randy and Marcie Taylor started the foundation after their son Drew died in a car accident at age 3 in 2006.

In a pair of games Saturday that included a host of runs and a parade of 3s, the Bubblers and Greyhounds fell in their contests. Boiling Springs, after overcoming a sluggish first half, dropped a nip-and-tuck 40-36 decision to the Blue Devils. Shippensburg, going neck-and-neck with the Trojans in the first half, lost 55-42 thanks in part to a 21-10 Chambersburg third-quarter run.

“I told these guys we were coming here, and when I met with them, I told them the scenario that happened that led to this fundraiser so they would have a bit of appreciation coming down,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said. “And the reality is, that's what's really important.”

Bubblers, Blue Devils go back-and-forth

Boiling Springs (3-8), tipping off in the tournament's opening game, locked down defensively in the first half but generated little offensive rhythm.

Boiling Springs converted just three field goals in the first 16 minutes of play for 14 first-half points. However, the stubborn defensive effort kept the margin at seven entering intermission.

“We’re always joking that the NBA says it a make-or-miss league, and that’s obviously basketball,” Martin said. “You put the ball in the hole, the game gets a lot easier. We did not shoot well in the first half.”

The Bubblers shifted gears in the second half and formulated an 11-0 response to leapfrog the Blue Devils at 30-28 by the end of the third quarter. Boiling Springs hit four 3-pointers in the quarter, including two from Ethan Yenser, the freshman guard who scored eight points in the period's eight minutes.

Eli Sterling, who led all scorers with 15 points, seized control in the fourth to key Greencastle’s comeback. He bucketed six points and nabbed a game-clinching steal with 15 seconds left. Yenser paced Boiling Springs with 10 points while Brandon Ascione tallied nine and Brayden Richie posted eight.

Trojans pull away from Greyhounds

Shippensburg (5-5) matched a Chambersburg 7-0 run in the first half and limited the deficit to three at halftime, but the Trojans took over in a third quarter that included a 7-2 burst and featured an overall 21-10 run. From there, the hosts hung on for the 13-point victory.

“The biggest thing that I was concerned about (was) I didn't think we practiced real well the last week, and I think our energy wasn't there,” Shippensburg head coach Rick Lewis said. “But tonight, I saw what we've done the beginning part of the season. If we play like we did tonight, we're gonna be fine.”

Guards Trae Kater and Cole Trn powered the Greyhounds’ first-half surge. Kater collected eight of his team-high 17 points in that clip while Trn struck for seven of his 13 total. The Trojans had raced out to a 7-0 lead from opening tip before Shippensburg countered with an equal tear. The Greyhounds led 13-11 prior to a late Chambersburg second-quarter push.

“Cole's obviously only a freshman, and he’s doing a great job,” Lewis said. “But Trae … is one of the few that has that experience, and I think you'll see that with some of the guys this year, next year and even the second half of the season.”

Chambersburg’s athleticism wore Shippensburg down in the second half. JJ Kelly was the force behind the Trojans' physical play, as the sophomore gathered second-chance buckets and poured in 27 points to lead all scorers. Jacob Bassham followed suit with nine points, and five Trojans accounted for three points each.

“I thought the kids did the best they could,” Lewis said, “and I just love the effort. I thought the energy on the bench was really good, and I thought we did a lot of good things.”

