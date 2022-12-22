Boiling Springs boys basketball to honor 1980 championship team, all-state players at Alumni Tournament

Ken Stoltz remembers the 1980 Boiling Springs boys basketball season like it was yesterday.

Boiling Springs had captured the Blue Mountain League championship — the first program title since 1956 — and qualified for the District 3 tournament. The team forged a 25-5 record. The community was a pillar of support.

It’s been 42 years since the former head coach has seen some of his players from the championship team.

Stoltz will rekindle those memories, moments and relationships Dec. 27 and 28. As part of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament, the 1980 championship team, and eight decades worth of Bubbler all-state talent, will be honored in a ceremony prior to the tournament’s title tilt.

“It was a good group of guys,” Stoltz said. “They were very, very well-liked by the student body, and the student body was fantastic. They followed us at all the games, and it was just a great thing. To be able to come back all these years later and be around those people … I’m thrilled.”

Current head coach Joel Martin introduced the Alumni Tournament two years ago, attempting to involve the community and resurface some of the program’s history. It was also a way to honor late head coach Pat Dieter, the namesake of the Boiling Springs court, who died in February 2019 from complications of heart surgery at age 61. Dieter coached the Bubblers for more than 35 years.

“We really wanted to bring back the tradition of Boiling Springs basketball,” Joel Martin said.

Program research laid the groundwork of the tournament. Through his findings, Joel Martin spotted errors in the career point total of Ed Dasher, a guard from 1956 and one of the program’s five all-state honorees. The Bubblers honored Dasher last season in a pre-game ceremony.

Recognizing Dasher furthered Joel Martin’s goal of turning the Alumni Tournament into a community reunion. Four of the Bubblers’ five all-state players will be present for the Dec. 28 ceremony — Dasher, Marc Lay (1993), Brad Stoltz (1994), Ty Raver (1999) and Trey Martin (2021, 2022). Ron Brownawell, a 1956 all-state recipient alongside Dasher, will be represented by his daughter, Rhonda.

“It’s an honor,” said Lay, who is flying in from Nashville, Tennessee, for the ceremony. “We all did things as a team, and Coach Dieter used to always say, ‘Little things make big things happen,’ and that's kind of the team thing we always went with and tried to get as far as we could. To be honored, it’s humbling.”

“It's pretty special to me, and I know it’s special to my dad, my family, and it's just a great overall experience,” said Trey Martin, who is continuing his career at Shippensburg University. “Just coming back and being with all the other alumni who were all-state players, it's awesome.”

The championship assembly will also be well represented. Between players and staff, 20 team members are expected to attend, some of them from the 1979 team that posted 19 wins.

“We came inches from winning the division that year and then getting to the championship game (in 1979),” Ken Stoltz said. “I wanted to include those young men (in the ceremony) because they were a big part of building what took place in 1980.”

Across the two winning seasons, which included the program’s first PIAA tournament berth in 1980, the Boiling Springs community flooded the Bubblers with support. Ken Stoltz remembers capacity crowds at Boiling Springs gymnasium. As does Joel Martin, a player in the junior high program at the time.

The coaching pair hopes to mimic a similar atmosphere at this year’s tournament. Carlisle, Cedar Cliff and Manheim Township round out the field for the two-day event. The Herd and Blue Streaks are set to tip off in the 5 p.m. opener Tuesday, followed by the Colts and Bubblers at 8.

“I laugh because — and I've said this to a couple people — us looking back on 1980, if it were 1980, it would be like looking back on 1938,” Ken Stoltz said. “So, it's a long time, but it's just wonderful. As I grow older, you get nostalgic and you think back to your youth and the things you did. It was just a great year.”

Joel Martin hopes the ceremony inspires his current fleet. Boiling Springs features a less-experienced core this winter with several players shuffling into different and larger roles. The Bubblers have a 2-4 record (0-2 Mid-Penn Capital) heading into Friday's game against Susquehanna Township.

“We've all been separated over the years, but hopefully they'll see that esprit of camaraderie that existed with that group, because that's so important,” Ken Stoltz said. “We've talked about working hard to develop into good players, and that's what these young men from 1980 did. They worked very hard, worked together and liked playing basketball with each other.”

Past players, like Lay and Trey Martin, also hope their return inspires a similar dynamic.

“Hopefully they can take away that once you're a Boiling Springs basketball player, you're always a Boiling Springs basketball player," Trey Martin said.

