Big Spring needed to win its final two games and get some outside help to make the District 3 boys basketball playoff field. Rival Boiling Springs put a damper on that hope with a 45-34 nonleague victory Wednesday night in Newville.

“We got a good start," said Boiling Springs coach Joel Martin, "and we made some very good decisions and took care of the basketball."

The Bubblers (8-13) knocked down their final eight free throws to break open a close game.

Trailing 29-21, the Bulldogs came alive on the defensive end, and Aidan Sallie and Jake Knouse combined for nine points to take a 30-29 lead, aided by a Bubbler technical foul. Boiling Springs' Carson Tuckey answered with a drive the lane for a three-point play and the Bubblers took a 32-30 lead. A foul on the Bulldogs gave the Bubblers the ball, and freshman Ethan Yenser drained a corner 3-pointer to extend the Bubbler lead to 35-30.

Sallie hit two foul shots but then Knouse picked up his fifth foul with about five minutes left. The Bulldogs went cold offensively after that while the Bubblers hit eight straight free throws and got a bucket from Tavon Hodge bucket.

“We are still young but the kids have been playing good ball against some really good competition in our division," Martin said. "It has been an adjustment to play Trinity, Middletown, Bishop McDevitt, and Steel-High twice this year (in the Capital Division).”

Boiling Springs doubled down on Sallie, forcing him to shoot over the top or dish the ball off. He finished with 17 points and only seven in the second half. Knouse finished with 13.

Yenser led Boiling Springs with 13 points. Ascione added 12, and Brayden Ritchie tallied 11. Tuckey scored seven, including five on five free throws. The Bubblers shot 13 of 16 at the line while the Bulldogs (11-10) shot five of 10.

