Boiling Springs' '6th man' Christian Marchese brings passion, creates memories during 2021-22 season

As Lil Baby’s “Hats Off” blasts through the loudspeakers atop Boiling Springs’ Dieter Court, the Bubblers boys basketball team storms out of its locker room.

Two rows of cheerleaders wave their pom-poms in celebration to greet the players. The Boiling Springs student section and Bubbler fans rise to their feet and shower the players with a round of applause and cheers.

Senior guard Trey Martin leads the way for the players, dribbling a purple and gold colored basketball. Once through the tunnel of cheerleaders, Martin guides his team up and around the 3-point arc before bolting toward the basket. There, each player tosses a pass off the backboard to the player behind him until the Bubblers reach the end of their warm-up line.

When finished, junior Maddex Labuda takes the Bubbler-themed basketball and runs to other end of the court where the Boiling Springs bench is located. Waiting there on one of the leather-seated chairs is the team’s “sixth man.”

That "sixth man" is Christian Marchese, a 2019 Boiling Springs grad and the Bubblers' No. 1 fan. A basketball fanatic, Christian plays hours of Wii Sports basketball in his free time, and if you ask him, his favorite players are the “boys” – better known as the entire Boiling Springs roster.

At birth, Christian was diagnosed with Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes delays in physical and intellectual development. Because of that, he did not participate in athletics or team sports during his high school tenure.

Instead, Christian channels his passion for basketball by watching his alma mater.

“Christian loves all the players and coaches so much,” said Deb Marchese, Christian's mom. “He just wants to be with them any chance he can get.”

Christian’s love for the boys basketball program blossomed during the 2013-14 season when former Boiling Springs guard Austin Pittenger invited Christian to attend a home game. Since then — minus last year’s pandemic-altered season — Christian has been behind the Bubblers’ bench rooting for the team any chance he gets.

“Christian has been coming to games forever, as long as I can remember,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said, “and when it was Coach (Pat) Dieter, he was here. He's just a huge fan and the kids love having him around. It's just great to have him here.”

In addition to his support of the team, Christian, 24, takes part in post-game shootarounds following home victories, helps break team huddles during timeouts, shares fist bumps with the Boiling Springs coaching staff and stands with the team during the national anthem prior to every game.

He’s also the first person to the rack of basketballs when the final buzzer sounds, and occasionally, he maneuvers his way into the Boiling Springs locker room, where Deb jokes, “you can never get him out of there.”

“It just makes me so happy that they’re kind to him,” Deb said, “And like I said, he's their biggest fan and their greatest supporter. … It’s pretty special. But having them accept him, it really means a lot.”

Boiling Springs even presented Christian with a lifetime pass to games and a varsity letter, and Trey Martin visited Christian at home last year, gifting him a signed jersey and additional Bubbler gear. He also tagged along with the team for a Philadelphia 76ers game and a scrimmage against Camp Hill at the Wells Fargo Center in February 2020.

Outside of Boiling Springs basketball, Christian participates in the Special Olympics and has been involved in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine for a number of years, Deb said. He’s also an avid fan of dirt track racing at Williams Grove Speedway in Monroe Township.

“He’s been a huge part of the program for a while now,” Trey Martin said, “and we love having him around. It's definitely a good mental thing to have."

Throughout the years of cheering from the front row of the Boiling Springs bleachers, Deb said Christian has gained more than memories. He’s learned lessons from the team, whether it be on or off the basketball court. Some of those include teamwork, acceptance, understanding of the game and friendship.

“I too believe the team has learned from Christian — acceptance of someone different, kindness toward everyone no matter your ability or disability and that you can have a friendship with someone with special needs,” Deb said. “Christian wants the same as everyone else. To be loved and accepted for who he is and that he can do everything like a normal person. It just may take longer, but he can do it.”

The Bubblers see it that way as well. Christian teaches them.

“I think the passion,” Joel Martin said of what he feels the team has extracted from Christian’s presence. “He comes every night, and he's just passionate about being here and about watching basketball and playing basketball. And our guys should be grateful that they've got the ability to do it, and really should learn from him about what it really means to be passionate.”

“Good attitude,” Trey Martin said of what the team has collectively learned from Christian. “He's always happy to be around, and he loves coming back in the locker room after games. … It's definitely an experience that we won’t forget. It's awesome.”

Christian’s passion and emphatic attitude highlight the Bubblers’ team camaraderie. With that at the forefront, Boiling Springs is ready to tackle its next mission: the 2022 District 3 Class 4A playoffs.

The No. 7-seeded Bubblers are scheduled to host No. 10 Oley Valley Monday at 7 p.m. in 4A first-round action, searching for their first playoff win since the 2013-14 season. Trey Martin, who’s committed to Shippensburg University, enters the clash with a team-high 26.9 points per game while Labuda averages 11.5.

Boiling Springs comes off a regular season where it authored a 13-9 record and went 9-5 in Mid-Penn Colonial Division play. Martin also became the 10th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, and in a 71-57 loss to Shippensburg last week, eclipsed the 1,500-point barrier behind a 34-point outing.

They’re all moments — in one way or another — that included Christian.

“It makes my heart very happy. I love it,” Deb said. “They're very kind to Christian, loving, understanding and patient with him. I know he can sometimes be too much because he wants to shoot with them all the time, and he'd shoot for hours if they let him. But I am so thankful. Like I said, they include him, make him feel like part of the team. It's wonderful.”

So, when the Bubblers run out of the locker room Monday, with Lil Baby’s “Hats Off” echoing off the walls of the Boiling Springs gym, they angle to add one more memorable moment to their impressive season.

A win is no lock against a capable 13-9 Lynx squad, but there is one guarantee.

Win or lose, the Bubblers will have their “sixth man” cheering them on.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

