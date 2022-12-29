Big Spring boys basketball weathers pressure in holiday tournament championship game win over Kutztown

YORK – The joyous shouts from the Big Spring boys basketball team bounced across the hallway in the bowels of York Tech’s Spartan Center Wednesday night. The Bulldogs had been through a pressure cooker in the inaugural Spartan Holiday Tournament, notching a four-point come-from-behind win against the home team in Tuesday’s opener before holding off Kutztown 41-38 in Wednesday’s championship game.

With trophy in tow, they let out some emotion.

“It’s really building the character of our team,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said, “because they’ve been really tested these last two nights. The confidence is growing with this bunch. They’re a tight-knit group. They’re having a lot of fun right now.”

Creek’s Bulldogs (6-2), without a senior in the lineup, have found ways to win after graduating the most successful class in program history. They opened the season with a JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament victory on their home floor and closed the calendar year by holding Kutztown (4-4) to three second-half field goals in Wednesday’s holiday tournament title game. Big Spring tweaked its zone defense in an attempt to apply pressure to the Cougars outside shooters, who had hit six 3-pointers in the first half.

“We really had to get out to those shooters,” Creek said. “If that opened the middle up a little bit, that was fine. We were going to allow that because they really weren’t attacking the middle. They were just shooting the ball well.”

One of the shooters, senior Myles Schmidt, had scored 12 points in the first half to lead Kutztown to a 25-23 lead at halftime. His dozen points held up as the team-high total, but Big Spring prevented him from adding to it over the game’s final 16 minutes.

At the other end of the floor, Aidan Sallie and Jake Knouse took charge for the Big Spring offense, scoring 16 and 13 points to lead all scorers. Sallie was named the tournament’s outstanding player while Knouse reserved space on the all-tournament team.

“They’re becoming really good leaders,” Creek said. “Finding who’s going to be the leader is definitely still a work in progress, but those guys are starting to really take that leadership role on, wanting the ball late in the game. Sallie wanted to be at the free-throw line late in the game. Knouse wanted to have the ball in his hands when we were up late in the game. Those guys aren’t scared. They’re not intimidated. That’s very helpful.”

Creek also cited contributions from juniors Tavon Hodge and Ben Seiler, and sophomore Brexton Heckendorn, players with very little varsity experience who’ve grown into their meaningful minutes.

Those meaningful minutes saw Big Spring land a late punch to stun York Tech in Tuesday’s semifinal and wind up again about 24 hours later.

“We played with such great energy last night,” Creek said, “I was a little concerned whether we’d be able to come back and do it again tonight, but they were able to do it.”

With the cheers still echoing in the bowels of the Spartan Center, Big Spring boarded its bus to escort another tournament trophy back to Newville. They have off from game action until Tuesday when their Mid-Penn Colonial schedule resumes with a home game against Greencastle-Antrim and another chance to build character.

