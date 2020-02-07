Big Spring boys basketball back in playoffs with final official District 3 power rankings released

Big Spring is back in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs for the second year in a row, continuing a bit of a rebirth in recent years, squeezing in as the No. 15 seed.
District 3 released its final official power rankings, the precursor to the official tournament brackets being published. And the Bulldogs (12-9), who flirted with the Top 16 all season, are back in.
They will face No. 2 New Oxford (19-3) on Feb. 17 in the first round. All 5A teams are guaranteed two games since the classification sends nine representatives to the PIAA tournament in March.
You have free articles remaining.
The 5A field is littered with Sentinel-area clubs. Northern (18-4) picked up the fourth seed, narrowly edging Shippensburg (17-5) despite the Greyhounds claiming the Mid-Penn Colonial title. The Polar Bears will face 13th-seed Lower Dauphin in the first round, and Ship takes on another local, No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-9).
In 6A, Cumberland Valley (18-4) snared the sixth seed and will host 11th-ranked Harrisburg, a rubber match for the division rivals, on Feb. 18.
Wrapping up the local contingent is Trinity and Camp Hill at the head of the 2A class. The Shamrocks (18-2) are the top seed, and the Lions (15-6) are right behind. Trinity, the six-time defending champs, host eight-seed Annville-Cleona to start, while the Lions will host Hanover.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520