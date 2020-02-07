Big Spring boys basketball back in playoffs with final official District 3 power rankings released

Big Spring is back in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs for the second year in a row, continuing a bit of a rebirth in recent years, squeezing in as the No. 15 seed.

District 3 released its final official power rankings, the precursor to the official tournament brackets being published. And the Bulldogs (12-9), who flirted with the Top 16 all season, are back in.

They will face No. 2 New Oxford (19-3) on Feb. 17 in the first round. All 5A teams are guaranteed two games since the classification sends nine representatives to the PIAA tournament in March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 5A field is littered with Sentinel-area clubs. Northern (18-4) picked up the fourth seed, narrowly edging Shippensburg (17-5) despite the Greyhounds claiming the Mid-Penn Colonial title. The Polar Bears will face 13th-seed Lower Dauphin in the first round, and Ship takes on another local, No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-9).

In 6A, Cumberland Valley (18-4) snared the sixth seed and will host 11th-ranked Harrisburg, a rubber match for the division rivals, on Feb. 18.

Wrapping up the local contingent is Trinity and Camp Hill at the head of the 2A class. The Shamrocks (18-2) are the top seed, and the Lions (15-6) are right behind. Trinity, the six-time defending champs, host eight-seed Annville-Cleona to start, while the Lions will host Hanover.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.