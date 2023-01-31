Andre Anderson earns 150th career win in Carlisle boys basketball's second-half surge over Altoona

Julian Christopher recognized that the regular-season games on his Carlisle boys basketball career were winding down.

As a senior, Christopher has made his imprint on the Herd program. But if the opportunity for a big moment arose across Carlisle’s final four regular-season games, he was going to seize it.

Christopher’s big moment came in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup with Altoona, as the senior drained four 3-pointers and deposited all of his game-high 16 points in the second half. Christopher’s personal surge helped the Herd formulate a 13-1 fourth-quarter run and to overcome a third-quarter deficit to top the Mountain Lions 51-40 on Carlisle’s senior night at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

Entering Tuesday’s tilt, Carlisle held the No. 8 spot in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings that advance the top 12 to the postseason. Tuesday's win tabbed head coach Andre Anderson with his 150th career victory and strengthened the Herd's playoff seeding.

“I've been having one of my worst shooting seasons,” Christopher said. “So I talked to myself yesterday and said, ‘I got four more games left my senior season, at least regular season. I just gotta go out there and play with confidence.’ I knew I was missing in the first half, but I knew I had to come up the second half and hit the shots and get the win.”

Christopher’s second-half wave started with a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter. Carlisle (11-8, 5-7 Commonwealth) and the Mountain Lions, after a 19-18 defensive struggle in the first half, combined for eight 3s in the third.

The see-saw battle swung in favor of Altoona (6-12, 5-7), which took a 39-38 lead into the final quarter despite a 7-0 sprint from the Herd thanks to buckets from Jaydon and Parker Smith and one of Christopher’s 3-pointers.

“(Altoona) gets you to take a lot of (deep) shots, and we weren't hitting our shots,” Anderson said of the first half. “If you’re not hitting your 3s, they're gonna lull you to sleep and slow the game down. And I felt like we hit some shots in the second half and that picked us up. We pressed a little bit and that really opened things up for us on both ends.”

Carlisle combined an aggressive defense with offensive sets that methodically drained time off the clock. Sophomore Parker Smith drove the fervent defense with seven steals, and in the fourth, Christopher completed his quartet of 3-pointers and tacked on free throws and a layup to collect his 16 tallies.

Jaydon Smith joined Christopher in double figures with 14 points. Parker Smith dropped eight and Jeremiah Snyder added seven.

“I told Julian it’s big to have that confidence after a first half the way he had,” Anderson said. “To go out there and score 16 in the second half, that's huge. He really jumpstarted us offensively.”

Altoona keyed on the 3-point shot and converted eight attempts from long distance. Ashton Neely paced the Mountain Lions with three 3-pointers and 11 points. Jaylen Tirpin and Cohen Crawford each hit two 3s on their way to 10 and eight points, respectively.

On paper, the triumph improved Carlisle’s postseason hopes. Mentally, the win shifted the Herd into another gear as they prepared for the home stretch.

“It's one of those ones where we challenged the guys, and we told them we’re one step closer every time we get a win,” Anderson said. “And this is one that could push us in, possibly. This could be the push and now we got to look to get the best seed and hopefully get a home game. Just let the rest play out and play as hard as you can.”

Close 1 of 17 Photos: Carlisle boys basketball defeats Altoona 51-40 on Senior Night Julian Christopher's 16 points paced Carlisle to a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Altoona. 1 of 17