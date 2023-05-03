Trinity’s Owen Schlager arguably made the largest leap of any local boys basketball player between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Those improvements were recognized Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Sports Writers honored Schlager with a 2022-23 Class 3A All-State Second Team nod. It's the sophomore guard’s first all-state recognition.

Schlager helped engineer the Shamrocks’ run to District 3 3A gold and a PIAA semifinal appearance this winter. The sophomore, who claims Division I offers from Drexel and Stonehill, averaged 20.5 points per game while distributing 4.2 assists and collecting 3.1 rebounds. He also swiped 73 steals and totaled 15 blocks.

Trinity finished its 2022-23 season at 25-4 with Schlager’s assistance. The district title was the program’s 19th all-time, and the Shamrocks made their 13th state semifinal appearance. Schlager’s 20.5 points per game this season exceeded an 8.5 per game average from his freshman year.

Schlager had also been tabbed the All-Sentinel Player of the Year last month and earned the coaches' pick for Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year.

With his Second Team honors, Schalger was recognized alongside 3A Player of the Year, Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine. Other players to receive top laurels were Reading’s Ruben Rodriguez (6A), Imhotep’s Justin Edwards (5A), Neumann-Goretti’s Robert Wright III (4A), St. John Neumann’s Davion Hill (2A), Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini (A) and George’s Christian Bliss (non-PIAA).

