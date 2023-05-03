Trinity’s Owen Schlager arguably made the largest leap of any local boys basketball player between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Those improvements were recognized Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Sports Writers honored Schlager with a 2022-23 Class 3A All-State Second Team nod. It's the sophomore guard’s first all-state recognition.
Schlager helped engineer the Shamrocks’ run to District 3 3A gold and a PIAA semifinal appearance this winter. The sophomore, who claims Division I offers from Drexel and Stonehill, averaged 20.5 points per game while distributing 4.2 assists and collecting 3.1 rebounds. He also swiped 73 steals and totaled 15 blocks.
Trinity finished its 2022-23 season at 25-4 with Schlager’s assistance. The district title was the program’s 19th all-time, and the Shamrocks made their 13th state semifinal appearance. Schlager’s 20.5 points per game this season exceeded an 8.5 per game average from his freshman year.
Schlager had also been tabbed the All-Sentinel Player of the Year last month and earned the coaches' pick for Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year.
With his Second Team honors, Schalger was recognized alongside 3A Player of the Year, Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine. Other players to receive top laurels were Reading’s Ruben Rodriguez (6A), Imhotep’s Justin Edwards (5A), Neumann-Goretti’s Robert Wright III (4A), St. John Neumann’s Davion Hill (2A), Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini (A) and George’s Christian Bliss (non-PIAA).
Photos: Trinity boys basketball celebrates District 3 3A championship win over Delone Catholic
Trinity's Own Schlager, right, shoots for two points over top of Delone's Bryson Kopp during the second quarter of a 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Mike Bednostin, right, shoots for two points over top of Delone's Bryson Kopp, left, during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Mike Bednostin, right, attempts a shot in front of Delone's Bryson Kopp, left, during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, right, looks for room to pass around Delone's Aidan Wittmer, left, during the first quarter in the 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Mike Bednostin, left, and Delone's Aidan Bealmear, right, scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adelphe Cisse, left, gets ready to shoot for two points in front of Delone's Bryson Kopp, right, during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Mike Bednostin shoots a free throw during the first quarter of a 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, front, drives the ball down the court as Delone's Camdyn Keller, back, chases him during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adelphe Cisse, left, looks for room to pass around Delone's Aidan Bealmear, right, during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Own Schlager gets a dunk during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Mike Bednostin, left, tries to make a steal from Delone's Bryson Kopp, right, during the first quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, center, shoots in front of Delone's Aidan Wittmer, left, during the second quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Own Schlager, left, has his shot blocked by Delone's Bryson Kopp, right, during the second quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's student section cheers on their team during the second quarter of their 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's bench cheers during the second quarter of a 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after defeating Delone in the 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after defeating Delone in the 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday night at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after defeating Delone in the 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity celebrates after defeating Delone in the 2023 District 3 Class 3A championship game against Delone on Tuesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
